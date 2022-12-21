ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key happenings during Michigan Football Fiesta Bowl practice

Michigan football allowed the media in for about 15 minutes of practice on Tuesday and here were some of the key things observed. The Michigan football program rarely allows the media to check out practice but a limited part of Tuesday’s practice was open to the media and there was some key information among the reports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore Can Be the Next Kirby Smart

Arguably Michigan football’s top assistant coach the past two seasons, offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has had some buzz around his name as a potential head coaching candidate. However, Moore is in an ideal situation to replicate the strategy demonstrated by Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. The “head...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State football: Should Payton Thorne get another chance in 2023?

Debate is about to arise between Michigan State football fans this offseason concerning the most important position on the field: quarterback. Following the 2021 season, it felt like the quarterback position was the area of least concern on the entire offense. Payton Thorne was coming off a record-breaking 2021 season in which he passed for over 3,200 yards and 27 touchdowns and he had the starting job locked up for as long as he was on campus.
EAST LANSING, MI
