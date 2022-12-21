ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheAtlantaVoice

Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches

CNN) — Air travelers in the United States hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays will have to extend their patience a few more days — particularly if they’re flying with troubled Southwest Airlines. More than 3,000 flights within, into or out of the United States […] The post Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
New York Post

Snowboarder killed in Colorado avalanche that ‘completely’ buries two

One person was killed and another injured when a snowboarder tearing down a backcountry slope in Colorado sparked an avalanche. The deluge took place around 1 p.m. Monday when four snowboarders were pummeled by the avalanche slide near the summit of Berthoud Pass, a mountain about an hour west of Denver, officials said. Two of the riders were able to stay above the surface while the other two were “completely buried,” according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). Both victims were found, but a 44-year-old man was not breathing when he was pulled from underneath the snow, according to the CAIC....
