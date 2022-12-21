Read full article on original website
DeSantis’ safety czar used private email, code name ‘Clarice Starling’ to plan migrant flights
Florida public safety czar used a private email and a codename to plan parts of the migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard, newly released records show.
Flight canceled? Experts share some advice about what to do
Thousands of travelers have been stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. and Canada.
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches
CNN) — Air travelers in the United States hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays will have to extend their patience a few more days — particularly if they’re flying with troubled Southwest Airlines. More than 3,000 flights within, into or out of the United States […] The post Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Snowboarder killed in Colorado avalanche that ‘completely’ buries two
One person was killed and another injured when a snowboarder tearing down a backcountry slope in Colorado sparked an avalanche. The deluge took place around 1 p.m. Monday when four snowboarders were pummeled by the avalanche slide near the summit of Berthoud Pass, a mountain about an hour west of Denver, officials said. Two of the riders were able to stay above the surface while the other two were “completely buried,” according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). Both victims were found, but a 44-year-old man was not breathing when he was pulled from underneath the snow, according to the CAIC....
Quest to fix organ shortage: Making pig livers more humanlike
Scientists are trying to fix a U.S. organ shortage as workers in a suburban Minneapolis lab dissolve pig cells that made the organ function.
