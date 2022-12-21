One person was killed and another injured when a snowboarder tearing down a backcountry slope in Colorado sparked an avalanche. The deluge took place around 1 p.m. Monday when four snowboarders were pummeled by the avalanche slide near the summit of Berthoud Pass, a mountain about an hour west of Denver, officials said. Two of the riders were able to stay above the surface while the other two were “completely buried,” according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). Both victims were found, but a 44-year-old man was not breathing when he was pulled from underneath the snow, according to the CAIC....

COLORADO STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO