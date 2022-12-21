ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Two commercial vehicles collide in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a two commercial vehicle accident on Monday. According to Quarryville Fire Company, the incident happened at around 12:36 p.m. at the intersection of Rt. 372 and Oak Bottom Rd. Officials say a box truck and fuel oil...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Driver struck by train in Antrim Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Hanover Foods worker dies after falling into factory machine

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner reports that a 59-year-old employee of the Hanover Foods factory in Penn Township, York County died Tuesday morning in a machinery accident. According to witnesses, the employee reportedly fell into a bean hopper while working around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. The coroner...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
HARRISBURG, PA
One injured in Christmas Day York City shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County dispatch says one adult man was injured in a shooting Christmas Day. The man was shot around 11 p.m. in York City at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police are still investigating the incident. Stay with CBS 21 for updates.
YORK, PA
Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
HARRISBURG, PA
Shooting injures one in West York Borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers are looking into the shooting of one individual, who was shot on Christmas Eve. According to emergency dispatch, authorities were called to the scene at around 11:03 p.m. on W. Market and Dewey Streets. Officials say that only one was found injured but...
Man sentenced for "sliding hands" down 11-year-old's pants in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been sentenced and is ordered to be on the Megan's Law list for the rest of his life, after inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Valdez Cutler-Fisher of Carlisle was arrested for an...
CARLISLE, PA
Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
HARRISBURG, PA
Pennsylvania technical schools seeing increased interest and enrollment

With money from the Wolf Administration, a handful of technical schools received state grant money, including Dauphin County Technical School, which received $50,000. The school’s administrative director, Dr. Karen Pflugh, said the money will be used to keep the school up to industry standards, as the interest for technical schools increases.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

