Robber threatens employee with weapon at Metro PCS in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are working to find a robber who threatened to hurt a Metro PCS employee unless they would give him money. According to Swatara Township Police Department, the thief had entered the store on Dec. 26 at around 5:28 p.m. Officials say the man...
Two commercial vehicles collide in Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a two commercial vehicle accident on Monday. According to Quarryville Fire Company, the incident happened at around 12:36 p.m. at the intersection of Rt. 372 and Oak Bottom Rd. Officials say a box truck and fuel oil...
Driver struck by train in Antrim Township
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
Water main break closes road in Ephrata, Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A water main break has closed the first block of Bethany Road between US 322, East Main Street and East Fulton Street in Ephrata Borough. Officials say repair work is expected to be completed around 8:00 AM on Tuesday morning.
Hanover Foods worker dies after falling into factory machine
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner reports that a 59-year-old employee of the Hanover Foods factory in Penn Township, York County died Tuesday morning in a machinery accident. According to witnesses, the employee reportedly fell into a bean hopper while working around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. The coroner...
Man faces charges after allegedly threatening person with gun in Lancaster County home
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man in Lancaster County is facing charges after allegedly threatening a person with a firearm in a Warwick Township home. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says it happened around 9:30 PM on December 16 on Brookview Drive. According to police, officers...
Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
Suspected DUI driver kills two women in head-on crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have given more details regarding a double-fatal car accident, where a drunk driver had allegedly driven a tractor-trailer head-on into another car. According to Bowmansville Police, a suspected DUI driver had been driving on the wrong side of the road in a westbound...
One injured in Christmas Day York City shooting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County dispatch says one adult man was injured in a shooting Christmas Day. The man was shot around 11 p.m. in York City at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police are still investigating the incident. Stay with CBS 21 for updates.
Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
Shooting injures one in West York Borough
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers are looking into the shooting of one individual, who was shot on Christmas Eve. According to emergency dispatch, authorities were called to the scene at around 11:03 p.m. on W. Market and Dewey Streets. Officials say that only one was found injured but...
Man sentenced for "sliding hands" down 11-year-old's pants in Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been sentenced and is ordered to be on the Megan's Law list for the rest of his life, after inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Valdez Cutler-Fisher of Carlisle was arrested for an...
Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
Man on the loose after allegedly beating two with a hammer in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Borough Police are searching for a man who they believe assaulted two people at their home with a hammer, causing significant injuries. Officials say that a warrant was issued for 51-year-old David Figueroa on Dec. 21 at 11:37 a.m. for aggravated assault. Police...
Pennsylvania technical schools seeing increased interest and enrollment
With money from the Wolf Administration, a handful of technical schools received state grant money, including Dauphin County Technical School, which received $50,000. The school’s administrative director, Dr. Karen Pflugh, said the money will be used to keep the school up to industry standards, as the interest for technical schools increases.
Skating arena rolls into the New Year with families across generations
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHP) – Christmas Skating is back this week at Fountainblu Skating Arena in New Cumberland. The business has opened its doors to families in the week between Christmas and New Years for 27 years, giving children a fun activity while they’re home from school. The...
"I was writing my eulogy"; local woman recounts lightning striking Philadelphia plane
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHP) — Judy Kroll was expecting a perfect holiday getaway to Cancun with her family when lightning struck her Spirit Airlines plane not once, but twice. The ordeal, impacting dozens of travelers flying out of Philadelphia for the holiday season on Friday morning. Kroll, a Bucks County...
Highspire police and local elementary school bring Christmas joy to children in need
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Christmas is famously known as the season of giving and this year the Highspire Borough Police Department (HBPD) decided to continue the trend. In a joint effort with the Steelton-Highspire Elementary School, the department helped start a Christmas program for families that officials say would benefit from the help.
Meek Mill pays bail for 20 Philadelphia women, helping them home for Christmas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rapper and Philadelphia native Meek Mill is spreading the holiday spirit. Mill helped 20 women who were incarcerated to make it back to their families for the holidays by paying the bail they otherwise would not have been able to afford. Mill is a long-time advocate...
