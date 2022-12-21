Read full article on original website
kfmo.com
Holiday Fires in the Parkland
(St. Francois County, MO) There are no injuries reported, yet one pet lost its life, after three fires over the weekend in the Parkland. Reports indicate the first incident was last Friday afternoon at 4:39 on 4119 Highway O as Park Hills Firemen responded to a call where a homeowner was trying to thaw a pipe in a crawl space with a portable heater. There was heavy smoke in the home and the fire was out in about 15 minutes. In a second fire Friday Bismarck Firemen were dispatched to Fairview Street at 8:46 pm for a residential structure fire. The fire was located in the attic and extinguished. It was determined to be electrical in nature. The occupants of the home, and their pets, were able to evacuate the home safely. The fire took about two hours to battle and there is extensive water damage as well as fire damage in the roof and attic. The third fire took place at 11:48 on Christmas Day, Sunday, at 213 Patterson Street in Farmington. When Farmington firemen arrived part of the one and a half story home was engulfed in flames. There were five people in the home and they all escaped. One pet also got out of the home and one lost its life in the fire. The home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
kfmo.com
BREAKING NEWS!!! Park Hills Water Problems
(Park Hills, MO) BREAKING NEWS!!! BOIL AND CONSERVE WATER ORDERS. Park Hills officials are putting out an urgent call for citizens to boil and conserve water after a water main break on North Large Street, and the loss of a pump at the water plant, Monday. In several posts on the city's Facebook page officials say they have devised a plan with the Department of Natural Resources to extend the current water supply briefly. Water supplies are dangerously low and Park Hills Utility Department officials remind citizens to refrain from all water usage other than what's absolutely necessary until repairs are effected. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for updates form Park Hills City Officials as they become available.
mymoinfo.com
Local fire agencies calls for service in 2022
(Jefferson County) As we wind down the year, many first responding agencies are compiling their calls for service and how the number compares to previous years. In the Mapaville Fire Protection District, Chief Dave Brown says calls have been down slightly. My MO Info · KJ122322A.WAV. For the Festus...
myleaderpaper.com
Neighbors slam Open Door welcome center
The Open Door Animal Sanctuary’s plans to build a welcome center got the cold shoulder from some people who live near the proposed site at Hwy. MM and Duda Road in House Springs. However, the nonprofit agency’s request to rezone the .96-acre tract from residential to planned commercial received...
Residents in South City apartment building say they haven't had heat all winter
ST. LOUIS — Residents in a South City apartment building said they have been without heat all winter. Veteran Edward Wood said he has lived in his apartment for more than seven years and right now he does not have heat or power at his apartment on Gustine Avenue.
KMOV
Water main breaks in the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area. Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours. North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began...
mymoinfo.com
Nila Nicholson – Private Service
Nila Nicholson of Farmington died Monday, December 19th at the age of 83. A private memorial service will be held at a future date under the direction of Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
William “Bill” Franklin Horton – Service 12/29/22 NOON
William “Bill” Franklin Horton of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 69. His visitation will be Thursday at ten o’clock with the funeral at noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Leadwood Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Jim Dismuke – Service 11am 11am 12/30/22
Jim Dismuke of Fredericktown died Wednesday (12/21) at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 11:00 Friday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Jim Dismuke will be 5 to 8 Thursday at the funeral home.
myleaderpaper.com
Passenger hurt in Christmas Day traffic accident in Franklin County
A Pacific man was hurt in a single-car accident on the afternoon of Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, on Hwy. 50 between Beaufort and Gerald in western Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Spencer Saunders, 34, of Pacific was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat west on Hwy. 50 east of Flint Hill Road at 2:40 p.m. when the Passat went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
mymoinfo.com
Bill Ray Deason – Service 12/27/22 1 p.m.
Bill Ray Deason died last week at the age of 88. His funeral service will be Tuesday afternoon at one o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial with military honors will be held at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation is Monday at 5 o’clock and again...
KMOV
Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service. All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.
KMOV
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is prepared for the next round of winter weather to come. According to officials from the National Weather Service, a second round of light snow has been predicted to hit the area later Sunday night on Christmas Day through early afternoon on Monday, December 26th.
Gateway Arch reinstating mask mandate on Tuesday, Dec. 27
Masks will once again be required for all visitors and staff at the Gateway Arch starting Tuesday, Dec. 27.
KSDK
South St. Louis apartment building without heat
C.Q. Tran Properties apartment complex in south St. Louis has been without heat all winter long. One resident explains he is also without electricity.
mymoinfo.com
Leroy Burns – Service 12/27/22 10 a.m.
Leroy Burns of Farmington died last Thursday at the age of 91. His funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington with burial in the Three Rivers Cemetery. Visitation is Monday at 5 o’clock and again Tuesday morning at 7 o’clock at...
KMOV
Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.
mymoinfo.com
LaVerne B. Hoskins — Service 12/29/22 Noon
LaVerne B. Hoskins of Hillsboro passed away on December 21st, she was 88 years old. The visitation for LaVerne Hoskins will be Thursday (12/29) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Interment in the Glade Chapel Cemetery in Hillsboro.
myleaderpaper.com
Doggy daycare, training facility opens in Fenton
Residents seeking ways to house or train their dogs have a new option in Sled and Breakfast, a doggy daycare and training facility that recently opened at 1051 Old Gravois Road in unincorporated Fenton. Richie Camden and Melissa Chestnut have taken their love of dogs and knowledge of all things...
mymoinfo.com
Gary Inman – Service 1pm 12/30/22
Gary Inman of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for Gary Inman will be 11 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
