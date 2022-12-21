Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Southwest, Peloton, Tesla, Herbalife and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Southwest — Shares dropped more than 4% after the company canceled 70% of its scheduled flights and warned that mass disruptions would continue "for the next several days." Airlines had canceled thousands of U.S. flights over the last week in the midst of severe snow, ice, high winds and cold around the country.
Shares of China-Based Funeral Company Are Surging as Covid Infections Spike
Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors are holding out hope for a rally to end 2022, even though stocks are headed for a down December and their worst year since 2008. News that China effectively ended its zero Covid policy (more on that below) boosted global markets and added some pep to U.S. equities futures early Tuesday. Still, we could be in store for some volatility this week as trading volumes are expected to be low due to this being the week between Christmas and New Year's. Read live markets updates here.
What's Next for Global Economy After an ‘Unusually Slow' Holiday Quarter: Forward Air CEO
Forward Air CEO Tom Schmitt described fourth quarter demand as "unusually slow" in an interview with CNBC's Frank Holland. The logistics CEO says that weak demand may last a few quarters of 2023 as much inventory already has moved into warehouses domestically. With China's shift in some Covid policies, Lunar...
You Got a New iPhone for the Holidays. Here's the Ultimate Guide to Getting the Most Out of It
The iPhone 14 models have a ton of new features that you'll want to take advantage of if you've just received one as a holiday gift. The always-on display and Dynamic Island are two of the main upgraded features on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. There are plenty...
Kelly Evans: The Actual Biggest Story of the Year
Much like the first Christmas itself, the biggest story of 2022 is not the headline-grabbing collapse of crypto, FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, bonds, stocks, or gas prices; it's the rather quieter but much more significant arrival of ChatGPT. Case in point: on Sunday evening, two of our family members had to...
European Markets Advance as Upbeat Sentiment Continues
LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Tuesday as positive sentiment continues in the final trading days of 2022. Germany's DAX ended the day 0.39% higher, while France's CAC 40 added 0.7%. Italy's FTSE MIB ticked lower by about 0.09%. The U.K.'s FTSE index is closed Tuesday for a public holiday.
Hope Global Forums Rallies Business Leaders for Financial Literacy, ‘So That Everyone Learns the Language of Money'
"Silver rights" is a term Operation Hope founder and CEO John Hope Bryant coined to describe the economic empowerment of minority and low-income communities. During the nonprofit's recent Hope Global Forums, the CEOs of Walmart, Delta Air Lines and other companies joined Bryant on stage to talk about "silver rights" and the power of financial literacy.
