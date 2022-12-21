Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors are holding out hope for a rally to end 2022, even though stocks are headed for a down December and their worst year since 2008. News that China effectively ended its zero Covid policy (more on that below) boosted global markets and added some pep to U.S. equities futures early Tuesday. Still, we could be in store for some volatility this week as trading volumes are expected to be low due to this being the week between Christmas and New Year's. Read live markets updates here.

