NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Southwest, Tesla, Peloton and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. China ADRs – Shares of China-based companies that trade in the U.S. rose in the premarket after the easing of Covid restrictions by the Chinese government. Among them: Alibaba (BABA) was higher by 1.5%, JD.com (JD) gained 2.2% and Pinduoduo (PDD) was up 2.1%.
America's Richest Lost $660 Billion Collectively in 2022 — Elon Musk Lost the Most

Billionaires have had a bad year. Globally, the world's billionaires lost nearly $2 trillion, combined, in 2022, according to Forbes. The United States' billionaires lost $660 billion collectively, the highest of any country by Forbes's count, as tech stock prices took a nosedive fueled by rising interest rates, soaring inflation and a worsening economy.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors are holding out hope for a rally to end 2022, even though stocks are headed for a down December and their worst year since 2008. News that China effectively ended its zero Covid policy (more on that below) boosted global markets and added some pep to U.S. equities futures early Tuesday. Still, we could be in store for some volatility this week as trading volumes are expected to be low due to this being the week between Christmas and New Year's. Read live markets updates here.
Shares of China-Based Funeral Company Are Surging as Covid Infections Spike

Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock reached a new yearly high at 7.04 Hong Kong dollars a share as of Friday's close. China abruptly ended most of its Covid control measures and saw a resurgence in case numbers. The stock was down nearly 40% as of November – and is...
The Benefits and Risks of Using a Password Manager to Protect Your Online Identity

Internet users without password managers are three times more likely to experience identity theft than those who properly use them. But not all password managers are equal, from browser-based free options to multiple levels of paid password security services. Even a password manager requires users to have one closely guarded...
2023 Could Be Another Difficult Year for the Auto Industry – Here's Why

2022 was challenging for the world's major automakers, as supply chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. The disruptions are now easing and dealers should have more cars to sell. But with recessionary fears lurking will consumers buy without profit-eroding discounts?. High interest rates, supply...
Kelly Evans: The Actual Biggest Story of the Year

Much like the first Christmas itself, the biggest story of 2022 is not the headline-grabbing collapse of crypto, FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, bonds, stocks, or gas prices; it's the rather quieter but much more significant arrival of ChatGPT. Case in point: on Sunday evening, two of our family members had to...

