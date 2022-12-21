Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Southwest, Peloton, Tesla, Herbalife and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Southwest — Shares dropped more than 4% after the company canceled 70% of its scheduled flights and warned that mass disruptions would continue "for the next several days." Airlines had canceled thousands of U.S. flights over the last week in the midst of severe snow, ice, high winds and cold around the country.
NBC Miami
What's Next for Global Economy After an ‘Unusually Slow' Holiday Quarter: Forward Air CEO
Forward Air CEO Tom Schmitt described fourth quarter demand as "unusually slow" in an interview with CNBC's Frank Holland. The logistics CEO says that weak demand may last a few quarters of 2023 as much inventory already has moved into warehouses domestically. With China's shift in some Covid policies, Lunar...
NBC Miami
2023 Could Be Another Difficult Year for the Auto Industry – Here's Why
2022 was challenging for the world's major automakers, as supply chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. The disruptions are now easing and dealers should have more cars to sell. But with recessionary fears lurking will consumers buy without profit-eroding discounts?. High interest rates, supply...
NBC Miami
The Benefits and Risks of Using a Password Manager to Protect Your Online Identity
Internet users without password managers are three times more likely to experience identity theft than those who properly use them. But not all password managers are equal, from browser-based free options to multiple levels of paid password security services. Even a password manager requires users to have one closely guarded...
NBC Miami
Hope Global Forums Rallies Business Leaders for Financial Literacy, ‘So That Everyone Learns the Language of Money'
"Silver rights" is a term Operation Hope founder and CEO John Hope Bryant coined to describe the economic empowerment of minority and low-income communities. During the nonprofit's recent Hope Global Forums, the CEOs of Walmart, Delta Air Lines and other companies joined Bryant on stage to talk about "silver rights" and the power of financial literacy.
NBC Miami
You Got a New iPhone for the Holidays. Here's the Ultimate Guide to Getting the Most Out of It
The iPhone 14 models have a ton of new features that you'll want to take advantage of if you've just received one as a holiday gift. The always-on display and Dynamic Island are two of the main upgraded features on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. There are plenty...
NBC Miami
Meat Bans, Soaring Gold Prices and ‘Un-Brexit'? One Bank's ‘Outrageous' Predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank's "outrageous predictions" for 2023 include a ban on meat production, skyrocketing gold prices and Britain voting to "un-Brexit." The forecasts, while not representative of the bank's official views, looked at how decisions from policymakers next year could impact both the global economy and the political agenda. Saxo Bank's...
Comments / 0