Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Southwest, Peloton, Tesla, Herbalife and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Southwest — Shares dropped more than 4% after the company canceled 70% of its scheduled flights and warned that mass disruptions would continue "for the next several days." Airlines had canceled thousands of U.S. flights over the last week in the midst of severe snow, ice, high winds and cold around the country.
2023 Could Be Another Difficult Year for the Auto Industry – Here's Why

2022 was challenging for the world's major automakers, as supply chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. The disruptions are now easing and dealers should have more cars to sell. But with recessionary fears lurking will consumers buy without profit-eroding discounts?. High interest rates, supply...
The Benefits and Risks of Using a Password Manager to Protect Your Online Identity

Internet users without password managers are three times more likely to experience identity theft than those who properly use them. But not all password managers are equal, from browser-based free options to multiple levels of paid password security services. Even a password manager requires users to have one closely guarded...
Hope Global Forums Rallies Business Leaders for Financial Literacy, ‘So That Everyone Learns the Language of Money'

"Silver rights" is a term Operation Hope founder and CEO John Hope Bryant coined to describe the economic empowerment of minority and low-income communities. During the nonprofit's recent Hope Global Forums, the CEOs of Walmart, Delta Air Lines and other companies joined Bryant on stage to talk about "silver rights" and the power of financial literacy.
ATLANTA, GA

