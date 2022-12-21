ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Youngstown Chaney's Jason Hewlett signs with University of Michigan

By Ryan Isley
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45g4L4_0jq2HRjL00

The No. 10 rated recruit in the state of Ohio is headed to the Wolverines

Jason Hewlett of Youngstown Chaney , the No. 10-rated recruit in Ohio according to 247Sports Top247, put his name on the dotted line Wednesday to play for the Michigan Wolverines during Early National Signing Day.

“It means a lot,” Hewlett said Tuesday night. “It means all the hard work is paying off and (signing day) just solidifies it.”

The first-team All-Ohio selection will play either defensive back or linebacker for the Wolverines, depending on how his body fills out over the next few months.

One of the reasons the 3-star recruit selected Michigan was that the coaching staff wasn’t just handing out positions.

“(I chose Michigan because of) them being real with me, not promising me nothing and mostly not giving me nothing,” Hewlett said. “I like that, I don’t want to be promised nothing I want to earn everything I get.”

Hewlett wasn’t the only Chaney player to sign with Michigan on Wednesday, as cornerback DJ Waller, Jr. also became a Wolverine.

“It means the world,” Hewlett said of getting to keep playing with Waller. “Me and DJ are brothers. We fought together, we competed every day at practice and seeing him come this far, it means everything.”

While he has signed to play football at Michigan, Hewlett still has some business to take care of for the Cowboys, as he plans to finish out his senior season of basketball.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan offers 2024 top-100 RB

Michigan hasn’t wasted any time after the 2023 Early Signing Period to throw out a couple offers in the 2024 class as it works to improve the overall class ranking for the next cycle. Top-100 RB discusses Michigan offer. Mike Hart expanded his board last week when he offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Louis Hansen, former Michigan TE, announced transfer destination

Former Michigan tight end Louis Hansen announced that he would be transferring from Michigan to UConn Monday evening. The Massachusetts native will be heading back to the northeast. Hansen is a former 4-star prospect in the Class of 2021 and will have 4 remaining years of eligibility with his redshirt...
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Donovan Edwards Explains Exactly Why This Michigan Team Is So Good

Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards is always good for a solid one liner. After he broke off 75 and 85-yard touchdown runs to seal the game against Ohio State, Edwards was asked about his long run during the post game press conference. He asked back, "Which one?" He wasn't necessarily trying to be funny or become an instant legend in that moment, but it got big laughs in the room and a huge smile from Edwards himself.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wmubroncos.com

Hockey Heads to the Great Lakes Invitational

Western Michigan takes the quick trip up 131 for the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Broncos open the tournament against host Michigan Tech on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. WMU then plays on Wednesday against Michigan State or Ferris State at either 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. All games for the GLI will be streamed live on FloHockey.tv, with the Bronco Media Network providing radio coverage for WMU's games.
KALAMAZOO, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan lands in the top 10 for 4-star edge out of Louisiana

Michigan has landed in the top 10 for 4-star linebacker/edge Kolaj Cobbins, who released his top 10 on Christmas morning. Cobbins included an impressive selection of teams, at least 1 from each of the Power 5 conferences. USC, which will likely begin B1G play at some point during Cobbins’ college career, was also one of the 10 finalists.
LOUISIANA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

What the Jan. 6 final investigation report says about Michigan

The January 6th Committee detailed the pressure from former President Trump and his 2020 campaign team that hoped to overturn the election in Michigan in their final investigation report. Michigan was the third most mentioned state in the almost 850-page investigation report that revealed new information about the Trump campaign’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Michigan

One of the most picturesque states to visit year-round is probably Michigan. This state offers a wide range of outdoor pursuits and tourist attractions in the summer, but it may get very snowy there in the winter. In fact, one of the snowiest communities in Michigan is Houghton. Houghton is among the coldest and snowiest places in the US, with an annual average snowfall of approximately 202 inches. It is most certainly the snowiest place in Michigan! Let’s learn more about what this frigid city has to offer.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan

A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
FRANKLIN, MI
Golf.com

The 25 best golf courses in Michigan (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Michigan. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Michigan. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MICHIGAN STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy