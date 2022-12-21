Youngstown Chaney's Jason Hewlett signs with University of Michigan

The No. 10 rated recruit in the state of Ohio is headed to the Wolverines

Jason Hewlett of Youngstown Chaney , the No. 10-rated recruit in Ohio according to 247Sports Top247, put his name on the dotted line Wednesday to play for the Michigan Wolverines during Early National Signing Day.

“It means a lot,” Hewlett said Tuesday night. “It means all the hard work is paying off and (signing day) just solidifies it.”

The first-team All-Ohio selection will play either defensive back or linebacker for the Wolverines, depending on how his body fills out over the next few months.

One of the reasons the 3-star recruit selected Michigan was that the coaching staff wasn’t just handing out positions.

“(I chose Michigan because of) them being real with me, not promising me nothing and mostly not giving me nothing,” Hewlett said. “I like that, I don’t want to be promised nothing I want to earn everything I get.”

Hewlett wasn’t the only Chaney player to sign with Michigan on Wednesday, as cornerback DJ Waller, Jr. also became a Wolverine.

“It means the world,” Hewlett said of getting to keep playing with Waller. “Me and DJ are brothers. We fought together, we competed every day at practice and seeing him come this far, it means everything.”

While he has signed to play football at Michigan, Hewlett still has some business to take care of for the Cowboys, as he plans to finish out his senior season of basketball.