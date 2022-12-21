ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

Police: Washington County CO had fling with inmate

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

FORT ANN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an inmate. Debra Maldonado, 40, of Queens, was charged with misdemeanor officer misconduct.

On November 23, State Police detectives were contacted by an investigative arm of the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, who told them that Maldonado had inappropriate contact with an inmate at the Fort Ann facility. A joint investigation revealed Maldonado had communicated with the incarcerated individual several times, without being authorized to do so, according to police.

Maldonado turned herself in at the State Police barracks in Granville and was processed. She was arraigned at the Fort Ann Town Court and released on her own recognizance.

Comments / 5

Jason Ball
6d ago

If only people would just investigate what’s going on in our jails and our law-enforcement and our courts, they would see there’s a Lotta crooked crap happening peoples rights being violated, and being a car serrated for bogus. Crap I should know I’ve been going through court for 2 1/2 years over stacking safety gates for a disabled child who needed constant hands on, and I attention, my child was injured recently because they forced me to take the safety gate down having me put a door on an intellectual disability child, where she got caught on a hinge and torn wide-open, causing severe damage, where I have to constantly paint re-sheet rock and patch up holes because of my child, or her behaviors gotten so unsafe that she is being sedated every single day just to keep her from being out of control, but it’s all our fault

Thomas Pomainville
5d ago

Perfect example why women should not be allowed to work in mens prisons as well as men should not work in womens prison. The evidence has been loud and clear for many decades.

NEWS10 ABC

