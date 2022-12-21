(St. Francois County, MO) There are no injuries reported, yet one pet lost its life, after three fires over the weekend in the Parkland. Reports indicate the first incident was last Friday afternoon at 4:39 on 4119 Highway O as Park Hills Firemen responded to a call where a homeowner was trying to thaw a pipe in a crawl space with a portable heater. There was heavy smoke in the home and the fire was out in about 15 minutes. In a second fire Friday Bismarck Firemen were dispatched to Fairview Street at 8:46 pm for a residential structure fire. The fire was located in the attic and extinguished. It was determined to be electrical in nature. The occupants of the home, and their pets, were able to evacuate the home safely. The fire took about two hours to battle and there is extensive water damage as well as fire damage in the roof and attic. The third fire took place at 11:48 on Christmas Day, Sunday, at 213 Patterson Street in Farmington. When Farmington firemen arrived part of the one and a half story home was engulfed in flames. There were five people in the home and they all escaped. One pet also got out of the home and one lost its life in the fire. The home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO