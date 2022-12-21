Read full article on original website
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Passenger hurt in Christmas Day traffic accident in Franklin County
A Pacific man was hurt in a single-car accident on the afternoon of Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, on Hwy. 50 between Beaufort and Gerald in western Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Spencer Saunders, 34, of Pacific was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat west on Hwy. 50 east of Flint Hill Road at 2:40 p.m. when the Passat went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
mymoinfo.com
Local fire agencies calls for service in 2022
(Jefferson County) As we wind down the year, many first responding agencies are compiling their calls for service and how the number compares to previous years. In the Mapaville Fire Protection District, Chief Dave Brown says calls have been down slightly. My MO Info · KJ122322A.WAV. For the Festus...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial woman hurt in traffic accident on Old Hwy. M
An Imperial woman was injured in a one-car traffic accident Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, on Old Hwy. M in Antonia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Taylor Cardinale, 21, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima west on Old Hwy. M east of Moss Hollow Road too fast for road conditions, resulting in the Kia going off the side of the road and hitting a tree.
Man dead after Christmas Eve crash on Kansas highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 3p.m. on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by Robert J. Rogers, 61, Muscatine, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 just north of U.S. 59. The car traveled off the roadway to the left...
kfmo.com
Holiday Fires in the Parkland
(St. Francois County, MO) There are no injuries reported, yet one pet lost its life, after three fires over the weekend in the Parkland. Reports indicate the first incident was last Friday afternoon at 4:39 on 4119 Highway O as Park Hills Firemen responded to a call where a homeowner was trying to thaw a pipe in a crawl space with a portable heater. There was heavy smoke in the home and the fire was out in about 15 minutes. In a second fire Friday Bismarck Firemen were dispatched to Fairview Street at 8:46 pm for a residential structure fire. The fire was located in the attic and extinguished. It was determined to be electrical in nature. The occupants of the home, and their pets, were able to evacuate the home safely. The fire took about two hours to battle and there is extensive water damage as well as fire damage in the roof and attic. The third fire took place at 11:48 on Christmas Day, Sunday, at 213 Patterson Street in Farmington. When Farmington firemen arrived part of the one and a half story home was engulfed in flames. There were five people in the home and they all escaped. One pet also got out of the home and one lost its life in the fire. The home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
myleaderpaper.com
Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area
Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
KMOV
I-270 closed at Graham Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
kfmo.com
BREAKING NEWS!!! Park Hills Water Problems
(Park Hills, MO) BREAKING NEWS!!! BOIL AND CONSERVE WATER ORDERS. Park Hills officials are putting out an urgent call for citizens to boil and conserve water after a water main break on North Large Street, and the loss of a pump at the water plant, Monday. In several posts on the city's Facebook page officials say they have devised a plan with the Department of Natural Resources to extend the current water supply briefly. Water supplies are dangerously low and Park Hills Utility Department officials remind citizens to refrain from all water usage other than what's absolutely necessary until repairs are effected. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for updates form Park Hills City Officials as they become available.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Police Investigating Armed Robbery
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is continuing it’s investigation into an armed robbery that took place last week at the Rhodes 101 Store on West Columbia Street. Leiutenant Chris Bullock says they are currently looking for four suspects. Bullock says the investigation continues. We asked him how much they...
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka auto dealership burglarized
Eureka Police are investigating a burglary at Scoreboard Automotive Sales and Leasing, 1375 W. Fifth St. The auto dealership’s front glass door was shattered and a safe was damaged in the burglary, police reported. The cost to repair the door and safe was estimated at $2,250, Eureka Police reported.
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
mymoinfo.com
Wayne David “Dave” Nations – Service 12/30/22 12:00 P.M.
Wayne David “Dave” Nations of Park Hills died on Tuesday, December 20th at the age of 85. The funeral service will be Friday, December 30th at noon at the Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Wayne Nations is Friday morning, December 30th until the funeral...
mymoinfo.com
LaVerne B. Hoskins — Service 12/29/22 Noon
LaVerne B. Hoskins of Hillsboro passed away on December 21st, she was 88 years old. The visitation for LaVerne Hoskins will be Thursday (12/29) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Interment in the Glade Chapel Cemetery in Hillsboro.
mymoinfo.com
William “Bill” Franklin Horton – Service 12/29/22 NOON
William “Bill” Franklin Horton of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 69. His visitation will be Thursday at ten o’clock with the funeral at noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Leadwood Cemetery.
Missouri woman tracks down stolen Hyundai, kills 2 in shootout at gas station
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri woman whose car was allegedly stolen is accused of tracking down the suspected thief on Wednesday, killing two men and wounding another, authorities said. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of...
myleaderpaper.com
Neighbors slam Open Door welcome center
The Open Door Animal Sanctuary’s plans to build a welcome center got the cold shoulder from some people who live near the proposed site at Hwy. MM and Duda Road in House Springs. However, the nonprofit agency’s request to rezone the .96-acre tract from residential to planned commercial received...
mymoinfo.com
Bill Ray Deason – Service 12/27/22 1 p.m.
Bill Ray Deason died last week at the age of 88. His funeral service will be Tuesday afternoon at one o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial with military honors will be held at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation is Monday at 5 o’clock and again...
KMOV
Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.
myleaderpaper.com
Dittmer man charged for allegedly stealing pickup, setting another on fire
Davon A. Yount, 21, of Dittmer has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stealing a pickup and setting another pickup on fire in the 6800 block of Hwy. Y west of Hillsboro, court records show. The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Yount on Dec. 12 with first-degree tampering...
Comments / 0