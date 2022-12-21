ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update

The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 17

Whether you’re in the fantasy football Super Bowl, playing in the consolation bracket, or filling out DFS lineups, here are Week 17’s top matchups. It’s the final week of the fantasy football season, and here’s to hoping you’ve made the Super Bowl in your league! If not — no worries. There are plenty of other alternatives to keep entertained on gamedays such as DraftKings or FanDuel. Regardless, there are plenty of matchups to exploit this week. Let’s get into it.
FanSided

FanSided

302K+
Followers
588K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy