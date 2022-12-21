ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead in OKC mobile house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person is dead from a mobile house fire that occurred Sunday morning in northwest OKC, said fire officials. The fire happened near northwest 10th St. and north Meridian Ave, two people were in the home and was one able to safely exit the home and call 911. The Oklahoma City Fire […]
Inmate dies at Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center died Wednesday night. Staff members responded to Luis Gonzalez’s cell on a welfare call. Gonzalez was on the jail’s medical floor. He was not responsive when staff members arrived. Though he was given life-saving measures,...
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting That Left 1 Injured

Police confirmed one person was shot in the hand and leg during a drive-by shooting on Christmas night. OKCPD said it happened just before 9 p.m. near County Line Road and Southwest 44th St. The man's injuries are not life-threatening and authorities said he is not cooperating with police.
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
