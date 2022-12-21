Read full article on original website
Armed robbery at OKC pharmacy leads to chase, crash before arrest
The Oklahoma City Police Department said a man is in custody after robbing a local pharmacy at gunpoint, before shooting at police and leading them on a brief chase.
Oklahoma City plumbers fully booked for weeks working on busted pipes across the metro
People across the metro were dealing with busted pipes over the holiday weekend, and now as the temperatures are warming up, it’s keeping plumbers across the city busy today.
Miranda Family Christmas Light Show in Edmond raises thousands for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
The popular Miranda Christmas Light Show held its final production in Edmond Sunday night. The family has been putting on the big extravaganza for seven years now with around 250,000 lights on display. They are also taking this opportunity to give back.
1 dead in OKC mobile house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person is dead from a mobile house fire that occurred Sunday morning in northwest OKC, said fire officials. The fire happened near northwest 10th St. and north Meridian Ave, two people were in the home and was one able to safely exit the home and call 911. The Oklahoma City Fire […]
Checkpoint, patrols planned for New Year’s Eve in Cleveland, Oklahoma counties
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and Norman Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturations in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties on Saturday, December 31.
KFOR
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminding Oklahomans of holiday travel safety
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As we head into the holiday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants to remind you of how to stay safe as your travel this weekend. AAA Oklahoma estimates nearly 1.1 million people across Oklahoma will travel 50 miles or more away from home from December 23rd to January 2nd.
OHP: 2 Killed In Pottawatomie County Crash
Two people were killed in a crash Saturday night in Pottawatomie County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A vehicle driven by Keith Upton, 69, was traveling eastbound at around 10:21 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9 when another vehicle driven by James Smith, 68, was traveling southbound on South Rock Creek Road, OHP said.
KOKI FOX 23
Inmate dies at Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center died Wednesday night. Staff members responded to Luis Gonzalez’s cell on a welfare call. Gonzalez was on the jail’s medical floor. He was not responsive when staff members arrived. Though he was given life-saving measures,...
news9.com
Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting That Left 1 Injured
Police confirmed one person was shot in the hand and leg during a drive-by shooting on Christmas night. OKCPD said it happened just before 9 p.m. near County Line Road and Southwest 44th St. The man's injuries are not life-threatening and authorities said he is not cooperating with police.
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Midwest City
Authorities are investigating a reported drive-by shooting in Midwest City.
Stabbing in NW OKC leaves two injured and the suspect still sought after
Oklahoma City Police confirm they are working a stabbing in the NW part of the city at Homeless Alliance.
Oklahoma County Detention Center marks 16th inmate death of 2022 after 39-year-old detainee found unresponsive
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now recorded 16 deaths at the jail in 2022 after a detainee on the medical floor was found unresponsive Wednesday evening.
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
Nationwide flight disruptions lead to luggage headaches in Oklahoma City and beyond
With thousands of flights canceled or delayed across the country - the travel nightmare continues.
Red Andrews Christmas Dinner taking care of several families across Oklahoma City Saturday
Despite the cold weather, volunteers across Oklahoma City are outside blessing families in need this Christmas Eve.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police turn to the public to identify check fraud suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help with a case of check fraud. Police said the two suspects seen on this page tried to pass a counterfeit check of a significant amount at a furniture store near Reno and Portland earlier on Tuesday.
Grease Fire Burns NE Oklahoma City Home On Christmas Day
Fire crews said a grease fire damaged a home in NE Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon. OKCFD responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Carol Drive off of NE 63rd. St. The flames spread to the back of the house and the attic while the family was cooking outside, authorities said.
Blanchard family’s house explodes just days before Christmas
Pipes freezing and heat not working correctly turned out to be an incredible blessing in disguise for one Blanchard family.
Oklahoma family out $1000s after auto repair shop shuts down without finishing repairs
A Yukon family is out thousands of dollars in parts and labor after the auto repair shop they were working with closed before finishing repairs.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
