Nashville Mayor Asks Titans to Postpone Christmas Eve Game
Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans (7-7) postpone kickoff to their Week 15 Christmas Eve home... The post Nashville Mayor Asks Titans to Postpone Christmas Eve Game appeared first on Outsider.
Bears and Bills In-Game Blog: Pregame
Reporting and analysis from Soldier Field where the Chicago Bears host the Buffalo Bills in icy conditions.
Texans prep to play despite call from Nashville mayor to postpone game due to stress on the grid
ABC13's Greg Bailey captured crews prepping the field for the Texans to play despite a call from the Nashville mayor to postpone the game due to stress on the grid.
Colin Cowherd Drops His NFL 'Bet of the Week'
Colin Cowherd: “My bet of the week is the Dolphins beat, and beat soundly the Green Bay Packers. It’s nice beating the rebuilding Rams and the Bears. Miami has been told for three weeks that they don’t belong, they stink, and they get 48 hours of extra prep, at home with that super smart coach. That Miami loss in Buffalo was one of the best losses of the year. They outplayed them, they outsmarted them, they out-planned them, they outcoached them, Josh Allen just won the game… Did we make that bet officially??”
