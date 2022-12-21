Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
QB Deshaun Watson Says Browns Must Finish Season Strong, Show They Have Something to Prove
Quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media after the game, making it a point that the Cleveland Browns need to finish the season strong despite the playoffs being out of reach. When asked what the mindset has to be in the final two games against the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cardinals vs. Falcons Week 17 Odds: Both Teams Try to Snap Long Losing Streak
Two teams already preparing for April’s NFL Draft draft will face off when the 5-10 Falcons host to the 4-11 Cardinals in Week 17. Arizona, who has lost seven of their last eight games (1-7 SU; 3-5 ATS), could be starting third-string quarterback Trace McSorley for the second consecutive week if backup Colt McCoy isn’t able to clear concussion protocol. In his first NFL start, McSorley was able to help bettors cash as 7.5-point underdogs on Christmas night, despite the Cardinals losing to the Buccaneers in overtime.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jim Leonhard a Possibility as Next Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator?
If the Cleveland Browns move on from defensive coordinator Joe Woods, which seems likely, don't be surprised if Cleveland has an interest in a former player for the coaching position. Allbright works as a radio host covering the Denver Broncos, but he has some connections in NFL circles. With Leonhard...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, None Are a Solution for Colts
Jeff Saturday made one final change. It did not work. With the offense of the Indianapolis Colts continuing to sputter, Saturday made the call to bring up Nick Foles as the starting quarterback ahead of their showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. The decline of Matt Ryan has been obvious over the past couple of weeks, as the Colts have failed to push the ball down the field. Saturday thought Foles could give the offense a spark moving forward.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills P Sam Martin Earns POTW Honors Following Performance vs. Bears
There are few positions in football that earn less recognition than the punter. Despite that, they are of utmost importance for teams looking to win games. This was learned by the Buffalo Bills in their 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve. The weather conditions were far from ideal, but that didn't stop Bills punter from being named one of Peter King's Special Teams Players of the Week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean Payton: Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Top Hire as Broncos Coach
FRISCO - About as much as anybody. Troy Aikman has down the pulse of the NFL. And he knows who he would hire if he was the person in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, the legendary Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys QB now the color commentator on “Monday Night Football,” has revealed the view that the Broncos should make a play for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Hold High Expectations for Three Injured Players’ Returns
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers expect a relatively healthy team in Week 17 as they begin preparation for the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke on three injuries during his weekly press conference but said he feels confident all will be available by the weekend. Safety Terrell Edmunds missed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Russell Wilson’s ‘Decline Cannot be Ignored’ per NFL.com
Santa saved his biggest lump of coal for the Denver Broncos this Christmas. A 51-14 loss to a Los Angeles Rams team that has been a major disappointment this year soured Broncos Country’s holiday cheer. After what could be the most embarrassing loss the Broncos have suffered in their...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zac Taylor Comments on Andrew Whitworth Speculation Following La’el Collins’ Injury
CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of speculation about Andrew Whitworth coming out of retirement to join the Bengals following La'el Collins' season-ending ACL injury. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about Whitworth on Tuesday. "We got good people in the building that we trust," Taylor said bluntly. Hakeem...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Kellen’s Fault!’ Coach Jokes About Cowboys Sun Worship
FRISCO - AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 and was built in the likeness of its predecessor, Texas Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys from 1971-2008. Texas Stadium had its famous hole in the roof "so God could watch his team play,” as Cowboys Nation bragged. That hole sometimes brought some interesting shade patterns on the field that wreaked havoc with television coverage and players at the time.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean Payton Linked to Broncos Coaching Opening
Sean Payton is going to be a hot commodity going into the offseason, and his name has been flying out as a potential coaching choice for the Broncos after they fired Nathaniel Hackett following a big loss to the Rams. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that Payton's linked...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pollard OUT Again; Cowboys Have Emergency Plan
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard "looks good for the game,'' said team owner Jerry Jones of the Thursday night visit to Tennessee. "We’re counting on him playing.”. Sounds good. But for the second straight day, there will not be much evidence on the practice field to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-49ers Week 16 Match-Up
The Las Vegas Raiders may be nearing the end of their season, but ticket prices for their Week 16 match-up against the San Francisco 49ers are still as high as ever. Sunday's New Year's Day showdown will be the Silver and Black's second-to-last home game this season. Time is running...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Looking to Sign Extension For DT Daron Payne?
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne picked a good year to have a good year. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Payne was all but certain to sing his swan song with the Commanders, and that was evidenced in the draft earlier this spring when the team selected fellow Alabama alum Phidarian Mathis in the second round.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Florida LB Amari Burney to Play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Florida outside linebacker Amari Burney accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Monday, which is set to take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 28, 2023. Burney, a fifth-year senior, made the most of his final season of college eligibility in Florida's new-look...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Veteran Wide Receiver to Return to Oklahoma in 2023
Oklahoma’s wide receiver room is expected to retain a familiar face next year. Drake Stoops is expected to be back in 2023, his father Bob Stoops announced on his YouTube page. “He’s told the coaches that he’s going to return for his next year,” Bob Stoops said, “and take...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Love Was Asked Whether Cavs Should Retire Kyrie’s Jersey
View the original article to see embedded media. Nets guard Kyrie Irving hit one of the most recognizable shots in the history of basketball while wearing a Cavaliers uniform. He is eighth on the franchise's all-time scoring list despite having played just six years in Cleveland. Without his efforts in Games 5, 6, and 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cavaliers may still be ringless.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ohio State Takes a Few Losses in Recruiting Prior to Matchup with UGA
After early signing day has come and gone and teams roster's for the 2023 season have become more and more clear, Ohio State fans seem to feel as though the Buckeyes recruiting class for this season may have left a lot on the table. Though Ryan Day and company were...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah: ‘Grade the Heart!’ What Cowboys Star Says About Dallas - And to Eagles
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons has put into words what he thinks of the two teams that did battle on Christmas Eve, the two teams who might just be the best of the NFC. On his own Cowboys, 40-34 winners over the Eagles on Saturday, he is speaking...
