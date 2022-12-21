QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - First responders in Bucks County rescued a dog that fell through an icy pond while chasing after a flock of ducks on Christmas Day. Daniel Daccardi and his wife were letting their dog Jack, their 65 pound black lab, go to the bathroom near a lake in Quakertown when his animal instincts got the best of him.

QUAKERTOWN, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO