Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Video: Fire crews extinguish flames that engulfed Wissinimong rowhome

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia fire crews successfully extinguished the flames of a fire that engulfed a rowhome in Philadelphia. According to first responders, crews were called to a home in the area of Benner and Cottage Streets in the city's Wissinoming section around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after, all hands...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Watch: Firefighters rescue dog that fell through frozen lake in Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - First responders in Bucks County rescued a dog that fell through an icy pond while chasing after a flock of ducks on Christmas Day. Daniel Daccardi and his wife were letting their dog Jack, their 65 pound black lab, go to the bathroom near a lake in Quakertown when his animal instincts got the best of him.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Bitter cold keeps last-minute shoppers away from stores in Camden County

HADDONFIELD, N.J. - Some people across the Delaware Valley braved the arctic cold to get out and grab final deals and last-minute gifts for under the tree, but most shoppers found the weather too frigid and didn't venture out, especially for normally busy Haddonfield. Restaurant manager Andrew Bodi observed, "Usually,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

State Police: Man charged after driving drunk through fatal crash investigation scene in Delaware

BEAR, Del. - A Delaware man has been arrested and is facing charges for driving impaired through the scene of a deadly accident, police say. According to Delaware State Police, 29-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Newark, Delaware, faces several charges, including reckless endangerment, disregarding a police officer signal, traffic offenses and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
BEAR, DE
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death on staircase of home in Brewerytown

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found shot to death in side a home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood on Monday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Clifford Street for reports of a shooting. Police found a 57-year-old man shot multiple times...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

