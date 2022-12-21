Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zac Taylor Comments on Andrew Whitworth Speculation Following La’el Collins’ Injury
CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of speculation about Andrew Whitworth coming out of retirement to join the Bengals following La'el Collins' season-ending ACL injury. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about Whitworth on Tuesday. "We got good people in the building that we trust," Taylor said bluntly. Hakeem...
Cincinnati Bengals legend doesn’t shoot down rumors of a late-season return
The Super Bowl-contending Cincinnati Bengals lost star right tackle La’el Collins for the season due to a torn ACL and
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean Payton: Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Top Hire as Broncos Coach
FRISCO - About as much as anybody. Troy Aikman has down the pulse of the NFL. And he knows who he would hire if he was the person in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, the legendary Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys QB now the color commentator on “Monday Night Football,” has revealed the view that the Broncos should make a play for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Hold High Expectations for Three Injured Players’ Returns
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers expect a relatively healthy team in Week 17 as they begin preparation for the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke on three injuries during his weekly press conference but said he feels confident all will be available by the weekend. Safety Terrell Edmunds missed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills P Sam Martin Earns POTW Honors Following Performance vs. Bears
There are few positions in football that earn less recognition than the punter. Despite that, they are of utmost importance for teams looking to win games. This was learned by the Buffalo Bills in their 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve. The weather conditions were far from ideal, but that didn't stop Bills punter from being named one of Peter King's Special Teams Players of the Week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean Payton Linked to Broncos Coaching Opening
Sean Payton is going to be a hot commodity going into the offseason, and his name has been flying out as a potential coaching choice for the Broncos after they fired Nathaniel Hackett following a big loss to the Rams. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that Payton's linked...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Josh Norman Chooses a New Jersey Number
One of the best corners in Carolina Panthers franchise history, Josh Norman, is back with the team after signing to the practice squad Monday afternoon. The deal happened largely due to the unknown status of starting corner Jaycee Horn, who broke his wrist in Saturday's win over Detroit. In his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills RB James Cook: Should Rookie Play Even Bigger Role?
The Buffalo Bills clinched their third straight division title against the Chicago Bears. with the 35-13 win on the road featuring a performance from rookie running back James Cook that has felt like a long time coming. Yes, he's just a rookie. So maybe it just felt like a "long...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Promote Linebacker Ahead of Monday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts have elevated linebacker Segun Olubi to the active roster from the practice squad in preparation for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Olubi (6'2", 220, 22 years old) signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent this offseason but...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah: ‘Grade the Heart!’ What Cowboys Star Says About Dallas - And to Eagles
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons has put into words what he thinks of the two teams that did battle on Christmas Eve, the two teams who might just be the best of the NFC. On his own Cowboys, 40-34 winners over the Eagles on Saturday, he is speaking...
