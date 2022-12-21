There are few positions in football that earn less recognition than the punter. Despite that, they are of utmost importance for teams looking to win games. This was learned by the Buffalo Bills in their 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve. The weather conditions were far from ideal, but that didn't stop Bills punter from being named one of Peter King's Special Teams Players of the Week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO