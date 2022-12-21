Read full article on original website
Texas man dressed as woman arrested for allegedly photographing women in bathroom, brandishing pepper ball gun
Texas police officers arrested a man on Christmas Eve after he allegedly took photos of women under a stall in a mall bathroom while dressed as a woman.
Florida mother stabs 3-year-old daughter to death: police
Police in south Florida say a mother fatally stabbed her 3-year-old daughter.
Christmas dinner turns deadly after Arizona man allegedly shoots 80-year-old stepfather
Gilbert Police Department in Arizona has arrested Michael Kaser, 44, for allegedly shooting and killing his stepfather after a dispute on Christmas evening.
Woman arrested in South Carolina airport after attacking husband over 'indecent' photos on his phone: police
A 55-year-old woman was arrested in South Carolina after police say she physically attacked her husband when she found indecent photos on his phone during vacation.
Indiana man allegedly kills, dismembers father after believing him to be robot: 'Had to shoot at it'
A man from Lawrence County, Indiana, has been charged with 10 crimes after he allegedly shot, killed and dismembered his father, believing him to be a robot, police say.
Missing Texas A&M student found dead on Christmas Eve after 8-day search
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve after an 8-day search. Hoang's family said he was supposed to graduate this month.
Ukrainian military strikes airbase on Russian soil over holiday weekend, killing three: report
The Russian Defense Ministry said three of its service members were killed but no planes were damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian air base over the weekend.
Florida man allegedly beat roommate's raccoon with hammer, threatened to kill neighbor with sewing needle
A Florida man was arrested and charged after he nearly beat his roommate's pet raccoon to death and threatened to kill the roommate and a neighbor.
Idaho murders: Leaked image appears to show victims inside local bar hours before unsolved stabbings
A leaked image of two of the four University of Idaho victims has emerged as the investigation into a quadruple stabbing nears a seventh week without a suspect.
Man in alleged racist, homophobic attack caught on camera in California arrested
Authorities in California arrested Denver resident Jordan Krah, 40, for two counts of hate crime for an incident caught on camera at a fast food restaurant in San Ramon on Christmas Eve.
Texas maintenance worker checking pipes killed after he was mistaken for intruder
A Texas maintenance worker was fatally shot as he was checking pipes at an apartment complex after a resident mistook him for an intruder attempting to break in.
Atlanta police seek suspect in fatal Christmas Eve shooting
Police in Atlanta, Georgia, asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened on Christmas Eve in Northeast Atlanta.
Idaho murder victim's dad believes killer will be caught: 'This isn’t something that people get away with'
The father of Madison Mogen believes that whoever is responsible for his daughter's death will be caught because it is too difficult for someone to get away with such an act.
Prince Andrew surprisingly attends Christmas service with King Charles III, Prince William
Prince Andrew accompanied his extended family for church services on Christmas morning. The disgraced royal surprisingly walked alongside the senior-most members of the family.
Tennessee woman carried out armed carjackings using 5-year-old child as shield: police
A young mother from Tennessee is accused of multiple carjackings, including one in which she shot a victim and used her 5-year-old child as a shield, police said.
Elderly Florida woman neighbors describe as 'hoarder' found dead after Christmas fire
A Christmas night fire resulted in the death of a Florida woman in her 80s who neighbors say was known to be a hoarder and had been asking around for an extension cord.
Fast-food nightmares: violent attacks, shootings, robberies at fast-food locations in 2022
Police responded to violent incidents at fast-food locations across the country in 2022 that included shootings, child endangerment situations, robberies
Chicago police witness double shooting before firing back
Illinois police officers witnessed a double shooting in the Englewood section of the city before firing back at the suspects, and allowing them to flee.
Missouri teammates fight each other on field after Tigers player tries to help up opposing QB
Two Missouri Tigers threw jabs at each other after one of them tried to help Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman up after a roughing the passer penalty.
Mall of America shooting victim identified as 19-year-old St. Paul resident
Minnesota man Johntae Hudson was identified on Sunday evening as the 19-year-old who was shot and killed at the Mall of America on Dec. 23.
