'Young adults are particularly vulnerable to delinquencies' — 1 in 5 have debt in collections, new report finds

Shoppers didn’t let decades-high inflation prevent them from charging up their credit cards this holiday season, a new debt survey shows. And now they plan to take longer than ever to pay it back, according to a LendingTree survey of 2,050 adults conducted from Dec. 16-19. The average debt hit $1,549, spiking 24% this year compared to 2021, the survey showed. It’s the highest spike and debt level in the eight years that the online lender has been tracking the data. “Any time you see a 24% jump in debt it’s troubling, but given that everything seems to be getting more expensive...

2 HOURS AGO