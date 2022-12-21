'Young adults are particularly vulnerable to delinquencies' — 1 in 5 have debt in collections, new report finds

Read full article on original website
How Student Loan Pause Could Lead to Separate Forgiveness All Its Own for Some Borrowers
Those who are patiently waiting for student loan forgiveness will enjoy some more breathing room as the Biden administration has extended the student loan pause through June 2023. This will give the...
Medical Debt On Your Credit Report Will Disappear in 2023
Photo courtesy of KHOU.com/Medical DebtPhoto byKHOU-11 Starting in the first half of 2023, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion will no longer include medical debt in collections under $500 on credit reports.
Student loan borrowers could soon have an easier time building up 401(k) balances for retirement
A student loan provision included in the omnibus appropriations bill Congress is poised to pass could be "transformational" for some borrowers. A student loan provision included in the omnibus appropriations bill Congress is poised to pass in the next few days could be “transformational” for some borrowers. Included...
AOL Corp
Out of cash, many Americans add to their credit card debt during the holidays
Rebecca Moore really wanted to enjoy the holidays this year and go “all out” for friends and family. “For me, that meant spending money on quality, thoughtful gifts,” said the 32-year-old digital marketer from New York City. “Problem is, the ‘quality, thoughtful gifts’ I ended up buying...
CNBC
More debt and fewer rewards: Credit card trends to watch in 2023
If you want a good prediction of tomorrow's economy, watch what moves credit card issuers make today. "It's almost like watching a crystal ball to some extent," John Ulzhemier, a credit expert formerly of FICO and Equifax, says of card issuers. "They are usually ahead of the curve with respect to reacting to downturns in the economy."
Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?
American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it's to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it...
If Your Credit Score Is Under 670, Make These 5 Moves Now
Many people struggle to maintain a healthy credit score, with the average person's credit score being 698, according to Equifax. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in ReviewTips: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your...
How to consolidate debt with a personal loan
Debt consolidation loans can help you streamline monthly bills. Photo illustration by Victoria Ellis/Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) With inflation at record levels, making ends meet has become increasingly challenging for Americans. As of June 2022, consumer prices are up 9.1% year over year, which is the largest increase in four decades, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Should You Save for Retirement or Pay Off Your Mortgage Early?
After purchasing your forever home and feeling confident in your career, you may wonder whether it would be worthwhile to put your extra income toward retirement or use it to pay off your...
Student Loans: 9 Million Borrowers Mistakenly ‘Approved’ for Forgiveness — What Happens Now?
In a mistake that will make a complicated situation even more confusing, about 9 million Americans received erroneous emails in November saying that their application for the Biden administration's...
How To Get Out of Debt: A Step-by-Step Guide
If you're heavily in debt, you're not alone: a GOBankingRates survey found that the average American is $63,000 in debt. Whether your debt is from student loans, credit cards, mortgage loans, auto...
CNET
How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card
The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
Are Student Loans Forgiven After You Die?
With all the talk surrounding President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in the headlines, it's easy to forget that borrowers and their families have other things on their minds when it comes...
Holiday-related debt soars an eight-year-high 24% to $1,549
Shoppers didn’t let decades-high inflation prevent them from charging up their credit cards this holiday season, a new debt survey shows. And now they plan to take longer than ever to pay it back, according to a LendingTree survey of 2,050 adults conducted from Dec. 16-19. The average debt hit $1,549, spiking 24% this year compared to 2021, the survey showed. It’s the highest spike and debt level in the eight years that the online lender has been tracking the data. “Any time you see a 24% jump in debt it’s troubling, but given that everything seems to be getting more expensive...
Americans Are Using Credit Cards To Cover Financial Emergencies — How This Can Cost You Even More
Credit cards are an incredibly easy way to spend, making it tempting to reach for the plastic. Using your credit card when an emergency arises can be even more tempting, especially if you don't have...
Credit Unions Offer Better Rates on Auto Loans Than Banks, Says Report
"Interest rates on auto loans are skyrocketing, but some issuers are offering a better deal than others. Credit unions charged an average rate of 5.94 percent for used car loans in the third quarter, according to data rating agency Experian PLC shared with the Wall Street Journal, compared to 8.36 percent at banks. The gap is similar for new cars: 4.43 percent at credit unions, compared to 6.06 percent at banks.These nonprofit lenders are beating banks on interest rates at the same time that they are taking over a larger share of the market. In its annual "State of the Automotive...
How 10 student-loan borrowers are coping with the highs and lows of Biden's debt relief announcement
Since Biden announced up to $20,000 in debt relief, the process has been far from smooth, leaving borrowers in limbo. Here are some of their stories.
CNBC
3 signs the 'pandemic economy' ended in 2022—even though Covid is still around
By all technical definitions, the U.S. is still in a pandemic. As of September, the World Health Organization has only declared the end of the pandemic "in sight," but not here yet — especially as Covid cases rise and threaten another harsh winter wave. Some pandemic lifestyle changes like...
Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily
A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That...
