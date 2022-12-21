Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Top waiver wire targets and your first look at Week 17 rankings
If you're still reading this newsletter in Week 17, I assume you made it to your Fantasy championship -- either that, or you're just a really big fan of my writing. Either congrats on your Fantasy Football success or, thanks, Mom. A whole offseason of planning and a season of...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 17 Running Back Preview: Projections, waiver adds, DFS plays, and more
Welcome to the week of the borderline No. 2 running back. Looking at a combination of my rankings and projections, you'll see about a dozen guys I have a really hard time differentiating between J.K. Dobbins at RB20 and D'Onta Foreman at RB31. Some of these guys, like Foreman, were...
CBS Sports
Chargers' Zander Horvath: Dealing with sprained ankle
Chargers coach Brandon Staley indicated Tuesday that Horvath suffered an ankle sprain in Monday's win over Indianapolis, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Horvath logged four offensive snaps and seven special-teams snaps in the victory, and he presumably hurt his ankle on one of those 11 plays. The fullback hasn't recorded a carry since Week 11, as he primarily works as a blocker while on offense in addition to being a big part of the Chargers' special-teams unit. His status for Week 17's matchup with the Rams will become clearer through his participation (or lack of it) in practice this week.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Ruled out Sunday
Watson (hip) won't return to Sunday's game in Miami. Watson put together a productive first half, gathering in six of eight targets for 49 yards. However, he emerged from halftime as questionable to return due to a hip issue, which will end his Week 16 after all. With Watson in street clothes for the rest of Sunday, the Packers will be down to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
CBS Sports
2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates: Middle Tennessee rallies to win Hawaii Bowl
NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the 2022-23 bowl games schedule. College football bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title winner for the 2022 season.
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: 21-day elevation window open
The Jets designated Ogbuehi (groin) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Ogbuehi found himself on injured reserve following the groin issue he sustained back in Week 12 versus Chicago, however, he'll now be eligible to return to practice this week and suit up against Seattle on New Year's Day following Tuesday's transaction.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson injury: Ravens coach John Harbaugh says playoff seeding won't impact when QB returns
The Baltimore Ravens have the playoffs in their future, clinching a spot after Saturday's results, and are also looking forward to having quarterback Lamar Jackson back as the postseason nears. The timeline of when their starting quarterback comes back is still unknown, as head coach John Harbaugh is waiting for the doctors' signal to get Jackson back on the field.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Three catches in OT win
Evans brought in three of eight targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night. It was shaping up as another highly inefficient night for the Tom Brady-Evans connection until the duo got cooking at the most critical time of the game. Evans recorded two catches for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' game-winning drive in overtime, helping somewhat salvage an otherwise disappointing night that saw him as the intended target on both of Brady's interceptions. Evans did cross the 900-yard mark for the season with Sunday's production, and he'll aim to eclipse the 1,000-yard threshold for the ninth time in as many pro seasons during a pivotal Week 17 home clash against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Larry Rountree: Elevated to active roster
The Chargers elevated Rountree from the practice squad to their active roster Monday. Rountree will presumably be active for Monday Night Football against the Colts after being elevated to the active roster. If he plays, it'll mark just his second appearance of the season. His last outing came in Week 10 against the 49ers, but he played exclusively on special teams and didn't record any counting stats.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury
Maddox suffered a significant toe injury in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys and is now expected to remain out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Maddox is now in line to miss the rest of the regular season after sustaining what has since been revealed as a significant toe injury this past weekend in Dallas. While C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is now eligible to come off injured reserve and possibly work in the slot in place of Maddox, the Eagles also have James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Josiah Scott to handle the team's cornerback duties for the time being.
CBS Sports
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 17 picks: Top players to add include Brandin Cooks, Romeo Doubs
For many Fantasy football leagues, championships will be on the line in Week 17, and anybody playing for a title with a hole in their Fantasy football lineups is going to have to get creative. The Fantasy football waiver wire starts to get pretty bare near the end of the season but if you keep a close eye on the latest NFL injury news, you can still snag a player or two that might be helpful. Colts running back Zack Moss suddenly has some utility late in the season with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) out for the year and he's still surprisingly available in over half of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Likely to return for Week 17
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that he's "very optimistic" Hurst (calf) will be available for Monday's game against the Bills, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Even though Taylor said Hurst had a "good week" of practices last Tuesday through Thursday, the tight end proceeded to sit...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches one pass
Thomas caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Week 16's 37-23 win over the Lions. Thomas broke his three-game multi-catch streak but has still hauled in at least one pass in all 15 appearances this season. He'll strive to keep that mini feat going Sunday versus the Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Could fall back to No. 3 RB role
Jordan Mason is doing better with his tight hamstring, per David Lombardi of The Athletic, which could result in him resuming backup RB duties while Davis-Price reverts to the third-back role. Davis-Price surprisingly worked as San Francisco's No. 2 back behind Christian McCaffrey against the Commanders on Saturday, and he...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Not returning Sunday
Dulcich has been ruled out of Sunday's game at the Rams due to a hamstring injury. Prior to his departure in the fourth quarter, Dulcich reeled in four of eight targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, marking his second end-zone visit of the season. His status now will need to be watched as the Broncos prepare for a Week 17 road matchup with the Chiefs next Sunday, Jan. 1.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL MVP watch: Here's why Vikings' Justin Jefferson absolutely deserves consideration for award, votes
Where would the Vikings be without Justin Jefferson? Seriously. Ponder that for a minute. And where does his value rank relative to other superstars in the NFL?. There's a legitimate case that Minnesota is experiencing the most miraculous, fairytale season in league history -- we've never seen 11 wins in one-score games in a single season and the Vikings have accomplished it without a loss.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Believe It or Not: Derek Carr and Tua Tagovailoa's job security, Cam Akers ADP, and more
After Week 16, more than 80% of teams have been eliminated from contention in 2022. For that reason, we'll focus at least a chunk of Believe It or Not this week on 2023 and beyond. This will be the last version of this article for the season, and so we're going to start with a couple of quarterbacks who are fading hard down the stretch. Could we be approaching the end of their end as a starting quarterback as well?
CBS Sports
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Meager output Saturday
Sanders churned out 65 yards on 21 carries, reeled in his only target for six yards and lost a fumble during Saturday's 40-34 defeat at Dallas. Sanders' fumble with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter was a costly one, as the Eagles were forced to call two of their three timeouts to preserve time for a comeback effort. But he wasn't having much success on the ground prior to the foible and averaged just 3.1 yards per carry for the game. While Sanders has gone for 140-plus rushing yards twice in the last five contests, he's combined for 131 yards on 41 rushes (3.2 YPC) in the other three. Which Sanders shows up Week 17 against the Saints remains to be seen, but it should be noted the Eagles offense was directed by backup QB Gardner Minshew on Saturday with Jalen Hurts (shoulder) sidelined.
CBS Sports
Titans vs. Cowboys odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions, bets from proven model
The Dallas Cowboys will try to keep their slim hopes alive for the NFC East title when they visit the fading Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Dallas (11-4) recorded a 40-34 home victory over Philadelphia last Saturday to climb within two games of the first-place Eagles with two remaining. The Cowboys own the tiebreaker should the rivals both finish with 13-4 records and, with help, also could wind up with the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. Tennessee (7-8) is coming off its fifth consecutive loss, a 19-14 setback against Houston and is tied with Jacksonville for first in the AFC South standings.
Comments / 0