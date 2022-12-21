ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Gwynedd Township, PA

Gwynedd Mercy University Student Featured on Good Morning America for Disability Advocacy

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13GTXz_0jq2GiB700
Photo byGMA3

Gwynedd Mercy University Integrated Studies student Sebastian DeSimone was featured on Good Morning America 3 for his role in ensuring students with intellectual disabilities nationwide can compete in Division III athletics. 

“I wanted to join the team at Gwynedd because I wanted to keep on running and see where it would lead me,” Sebastian told GMA3.  

“I tell myself that you can do it, believe that you can. Before a race, I tell myself that it’s great to be here.” 

Sebastian fell in love with Track & Field and Cross Country when he began running in seventh grade. He joined the team at West Orange High School in New Jersey and continued to improve his 5K time during those years. 

When searching for colleges to attend, Sebastian knew he wanted to continue running. At the time, students in non-degree seeking programs such as Integrated Studies were unable to participate in collegiate-level sports. 

Mercy Makes the Difference 

Determined to continue his athletic career, Sebastian and his parents were not going to give up so easily. In partnership with Keith Mondillo, Director of Athletics, and Ariana Amaya, Program Director for Integrated Studies, Sebastian was able to successfully obtain a waiver allowing him to run on GMercyU’s Track & Field and Cross Country teams. 

Because of Sebastian’s perseverance, The NCAA’s Subcommittee for Legislative Relief approved a change that will make it easier for students with intellectual disabilities nationwide to compete in Division III athletics. 

Read more about Sebastian’s story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.  

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam

Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam. Fifty-six of 57 Neumann nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN exam from October 2021 to September 2022, more than 98 percent of Neumann University nursing graduates. That’s significantly higher than...
ASTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Chance Encounter in Lower Gwynedd Leads Comcast Tech to His Late Father’s High School Coach

Tyler Vanderslice (left) and former Upper Dublin High School football coach John Pavlick.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A routine service job in a Lower Gwynedd apartment for an older couple led Comcast technician Tyler Vanderslice back to his late father and his high school football coach, writes Rita Giordano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, PA
MONTCO.Today

‘Every Single Vote Counted’: Horsham Resident Melissa Cerrato Heading to Harrisburg after Tight Victory

Melissa Cerrato will be sworn in as State Representative for the 151st District January 3. When future Pennsylvania State Representative and Horsham resident Melissa Cerrato finally received the news of her victory, she was boarding a plane to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The mother of four was campaigning to win the seat for the newly redrawn 151st District, but come election day, her status was still dubious.
HORSHAM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Aqua Expands Electric Vehicle Fleet with $36,000 State Grant

Aqua Pennsylvania has announced it has been awarded a $36,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The grant, which will enable Aqua to replace gasoline and diesel utility vehicles with all-electric versions, is part of the DEP’s Alternative Fuel Incentive designed to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Aqua Offers Tips to Prevent Pipes from Freezing This Winter

As colder weather approaches, Aqua Pennsylvania is reminding homeowners they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. Frozen pipes become a concern when the air temperature drops below freezing for a sustained period. “Any time temperatures drop below freezing for a sustained period,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy