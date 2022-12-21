ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State WBB defeats Prairie View AM

By SAM Quick
 6 days ago

Michigan State gave Prairie View A&M its fifth consecutive loss in a 98-50 rout at Breslin Events Center on Tuesday night. The Lady Spartans had the upper hand in this one. Going into half with a 15-point lead Michigan State outscored the Lady Panthers 57-24 in the final 20 minutes.

Kamaria McDaniel scored 19 points to lead the way for Michigan State. As a team, the Lady Spartans shot 42% from the field, 39% from behind the arc, and 64% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.12 points per possession on 54% true shooting.

Diana Rosenthal recorded 16 points and five rebounds, and Kennedy Paul added another 10 points to lead Prairie View A&M. As a team, the Lady Panthers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.57 points per possession on 27% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 6-of-27 from deep.

Michigan State’s record improved to 8-5 with the win. Its next contest is at home against Indiana on December 29. On the other side, Prairie View A&M fell to 3-8 with the loss. The team will host Grambling State on January 2 for their next matchup.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

