SPY

Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
Mary Duncan

Cheap man asks woman out to dinner, uses coupon for his meal and makes her pay full price for hers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was single for a good ten years after my daughter was born, and in that time I went on an awful lot of bad dates trying to make myself not single. Looking back, it was one of the most stressful, worst times of my life. Raising a child alone isn’t fun or easy, and I sure would have liked to have a partner through it all, but the work to get one is exhausting.
Briana B.

Single Mother Slashed Date's Tires After He Refused to Buy Her Kids Food

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. You never know what you're going to encounter on a first date. I've heard many stories, everything from people pretending to go to the bathroom and then leaving to others having someone call and interrupt the date with a fake emergency.
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Aabha Gopan

Woman charges her family for Christmas dinner including 3-year-old grandkids

A mom-of-five has admitted that she charges her children and grandchildren for Christmas dinner. Caroline Duddridge, a 63-year-old woman, started charging for Christmas dinner after she noticed it was draining her income. She charges up to $18 for adults, $6 for her 12-year-old and 9-year-old grandkids, and $3 for her two 3-year-old grandchildren. The adult women attending the dinner have lower charges because they have families and work part-time jobs.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

