ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The skies were not friendly to flyers trying to get to Grandma’s for Christmas. According to Flight Aware, more than 3100 flights were canceled yesterday. But one airline led the pack, Southwest Airlines. It had 1635 cancellations; that’s 51 percent of all U.S canceled flights. I know this first-hand because my cousins who were flying in from Houston to see me were affected by all those cancellations. And as a consumer investigator, it got me thinking. What are your rights when your flight is cancelled or delayed? My cousin’s tale provides some answers.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO