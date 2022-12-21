Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Tracking milder conditions arriving later this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is the last day to get through, with a chilly breeze and a few flurries into the night, until conditions improve. Next couple of days we see temperatures inching up toward 40 and then 50 degrees. There’s a good chance we are in the 50s on Friday.
First Alert Weather: Cold start to the week but tracking a milder pattern heading toward the new year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cold and quiet weather is in store for Rochester over the next couple of days with sun and clouds and just a few flurries. Some lake snow will continue out towards Buffalo at times into Tuesday with occasional light snows into parts of Orleans and Genesee County but no significant accumulations are expected.
First Alert Weather: Cold and windy day ahead with flurries and lake flakes
Merry Christmas! Cold and windy day ahead with flurries and lake snows in Wyoming County. More wind and chill in the forecast today but not as bad as the past two days. Temps in the low 20s and some gusts today at 30-40mph. Just flurries for most of the region but some lake snow will continue off of Lake Erie centered around Wyoming County today with some impacts in southernmost Genesee County and a little at times into Livingston County.
First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
Boat carrying cement had trouble getting back into Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boat carrying cement from Canada had some trouble turning around in the Genesee River at Turning Point Park in Charlotte. The boat operates out of Burlington, Ontario and transports cement to the Rochester area. The person who took the video told us it took longer...
Winter storm won’t keep Santa away tonight; track him on NORAD
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The bitter cold, strong winds, and downed power lines will not keep Santa Claus away tonight. The North American Aerospace Defense Command is the military agency known for tracking Santa as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve. NORAD is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies...
Significant damage to house in Gorham after homeowner starts fire trying to thaw frozen pipes
GORHAM, N.Y. – A homeowner trying to thaw frozen pipes in his basement with a heat gun started a fire instead. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies said that’s what happened Christmas night at a home in Gorham. People at the house on County Road 11 were able to put out the fire, but it reignited causing significant damage to the home.
Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet...
Consumer Alert: The Unfriendly holiday skies. How to easily find your airline’s cancelation policy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The skies were not friendly to flyers trying to get to Grandma’s for Christmas. According to Flight Aware, more than 3100 flights were canceled yesterday. But one airline led the pack, Southwest Airlines. It had 1635 cancellations; that’s 51 percent of all U.S canceled flights. I know this first-hand because my cousins who were flying in from Houston to see me were affected by all those cancellations. And as a consumer investigator, it got me thinking. What are your rights when your flight is cancelled or delayed? My cousin’s tale provides some answers.
Several homes in Rochester are still without power
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
Good Question: Where is Exit-15 on I-490?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People who commute downtown every day for work might be familiar with this Good Question topic – if they’re coming in from the west side of the city. The question is about a missing exit. Bob writes to us saying: “Did you ever notice...
Niagara County man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Niagara County officials say a man died from carbon monoxide poisoning in connection with the winter storm. The Niagara County Sheriff’s office responded to a Lockport home where they found two people unconscious. A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation found that heavy snow covered the home’s outside furnace, causing carbon monoxide to enter the home.
Gas prices fell this week as gas tax relief is scheduled to end after New Year’s Eve
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas prices have continued their months-long downward trend. The week of Christmas, prices dropped 6 cents compared to the previous week, landing at $3.51 per gallon on Monday according to AAA. However, the gas tax relief is scheduled to finish after New Year’s...
Man hospitalized after being shot on Avondale Park Tuesday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man in his 20s was shot on Avondale Park on Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 4 a.m. and applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding. An ambulance took him to Strong Hospital where he’s being treated for serious injuries. He is expected to survive.
City will hire people recently released from prison to shovel bus stops
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you take the bus, you know it can be quite a hassle when the snow flies. That’s why the City of Rochester is partnering with RTS to start a new program that will pay people recently released from prison to shovel out the bus stops. The city normally handles the sidewalks but the stops themselves can get jammed-packed with snow.
RPD investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked
UPDATE: RPD confirms that they’re investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked. This morning, Officers responded to A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street for the report of a burglary and vehicles stolen. The investigation found that at some time overnight, at least one suspect stole six vehicles after breaking into the location and obtaining the keys from inside. The vehicles have not been recovered yet.
Fans greet Buffalo Bills upon team’s arrival at Rochester airport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Fans are welcoming the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Day at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport after the team returns from a victory against the Chicago Bears. The Bills (12-3) defeated the Bears (3-12) 35-13 at Soldier Field on Saturday afternoon. The win clinches Buffalo its third...
Aquinas Senior Becomes First From Rochester To Play In Hawaii Tiki Bowl All-Star Game
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Aquinas Institute senior Aaron McDaniels’ football days go all the way back to a YMCA league in middle school before he moved on to play tackle. “I love playing with my guys, my brothers you know, just the best part of football is just the team atmosphere.”
Rochester in Focus: Dec. 25, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we’re talking about giving on the biggest day of gift-giving. We’re also going to take a closer look at over-the-counter hearing aids, a game changer for many people. Learn what you should know before you buy.
Pet of the Week: Marquie
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Marquie is a 6-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Marquie has an athletic build, and he loves to put it to use. He wants to chase wand toys, roll in catnip, munch on cat grass, climb up and down cat trees, and eat from food puzzles (ask your counselors what these are).
