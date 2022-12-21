ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Sixers vs. Pistons game preview: How to watch, lineups, start time

By Ky Carlin
 5 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers continue their homestand on Wednesday when they play host to the Detroit Pistons, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Against a rebuilding Pistons team, the Sixers are looking to extend their five-game winning streak.

Philadelphia has had some really good stretches during this homestand as they continue to figure out how they want to play. The partnership of Joel Embiid and James Harden continues to grow, and they have received strong play from Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton. The Pistons are a scrappy bunch, but without the injured Cade Cunningham, this is another one Philadelphia should win.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21
  • Time: 7 p.m. EST
  • Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
  • Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers vs. Pistons notable injuries

Sixers: OUT: Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) QUESTIONABLE: Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness)

Pistons: NOT YET SUBMITTED

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Guard – James Harden
  • Guard – De’Anthony Melton
  • Forward – Tobias Harris
  • Forward – PJ Tucker
  • Center – Joel Embiid

Detroit Pistons

  • Guard – Killian Hayes
  • Guard – Jaden Ivey
  • Forward – Bojan Bogdanovic
  • Forward – Isaiah Stewart
  • Center – Jalen Duren

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

