Kalamazoo, MI

6 Snowmobile Safety Tips To Bring You Back Home Unscathed

With the recent snow, snowmobiling conditions have been great, for those who enjoy adventuring in the winter chill. Fresh fluffy snow has managed to keep trails in prime condition for traveling the backwoods. As a kid, back in 1968, my dad purchased our first snowmobile as snowmobiling entered its early...
West Michigan Warming Stations Open To Protect Those In Need

Starting at 4pm on Thursday December 22nd through Saturday, December 24th at 7pm, West Michigan is under a blizzard warning. We are expecting anywhere between 10-20 inches of snow, 45 to 50 mile an hour winds, and possible snow banks that could each several feet in height, experts are warning that it's vital that everyone stay inside.
Life-Saving Tips On Preparing For A Winter Storm

The closer that we approach the Christmas weekend, the more it looks that we may have the whitest Christmas that Southwest Michigan has experienced in many Yuletides. The latest forecast calls for windy and snowy conditions, beginning Friday. In fact, it may be a downright blizzard, with heavy snows and...
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

