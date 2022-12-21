ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitestone, NY

House fire leaves nearly a dozen hurt, including several firefighters, in Whitestone, Queens

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

A second alarm fire burned through a home in the Whitestone section of Queens early Wednesday morning.

Flames shot from the basement of the home on 23rd Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.

The blaze spread to the upper floors before firefighters were able to get the upper hand.

Video from the Citizen app showed heavy smoke pouring from several windows.

The FDNY says eleven people, including three firefighters, were being treated for various injuries, all described as non-life-threatening.

The cause is under investigation.

MORE NEWS | Watch 'Healthy for the Holidays' - protecting yourself and your family from COVID, flu and RSV

This year we are amid what is being called a "tripledemic" as cases of COVID, the flu, and RSV are on the rise in our area and across the country. Watch the full special here.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Massive Fire Burns Through Morris County Home

A massive house fire raged for hours in Jefferson Township as firefighters battled the blaze on Tuesday night, authorities say. First responders were called to a home on Vassar Road in Newfoundland just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 for a reported structure fire, county officials said. On arrival, firemen...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Food Truck Explosion Burns Female Victim In Elizabeth

A female victim suffered burns in some type of food truck explosion on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Elizabeth, sources say.The incident happened on Polaris Street sometime around 1:20 p.m., Elizabeth police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras tells Daily Voice.The food truck had a "small flare up," she said. The vi…
ELIZABETH, NJ
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Unlicensed 16-year-old lost control in deadly L.I. crash

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two Long Island communities are in mourning Thursday following a single-car crash that killed three high school students. It happened Wednesday night in Holtsville, where the driver lived. According to police, he was just 16 years old and had a learner's permit. Flags were lowered at William Floyd High School amid news two seniors were killed in the crash. They were in the car with the unlicensed teen behind the wheel. According to Suffolk County Police, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of Moriches and 18-year-old Landon Auditore of Mastic were the passengers. Beltramini was set to graduate from Floyd Academy in January. The...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
New York Post

42-year-old man fatally shot in fight outside NYC club, cops say

A 42-year-old man was gunned down during a fight outside a Bronx club late Thursday, cops said.  Jeffrey Pierre was squabbling with another man outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road near East 240th Street in Wakefield just before midnight when a third person who wasn’t involved in the clash opened fire at him, authorities said.  Cops responding to a 911 call found Pierre with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.  He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.  No arrests have been made.  Police said Friday morning that they did not know...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy