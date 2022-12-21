House fire leaves nearly a dozen hurt, including several firefighters, in Whitestone, Queens

A second alarm fire burned through a home in the Whitestone section of Queens early Wednesday morning.

Flames shot from the basement of the home on 23rd Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.

The blaze spread to the upper floors before firefighters were able to get the upper hand.

Video from the Citizen app showed heavy smoke pouring from several windows.

The FDNY says eleven people, including three firefighters, were being treated for various injuries, all described as non-life-threatening.

The cause is under investigation.

