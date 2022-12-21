Hungry race fans in the region wait all winter and spring to roll by so they once again can feel the highly energized rumble and the roar of sprint cars. Everyone knows the best racing on dirt is at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. The 1/3 mile high-banked oval draws local wheel jockeys as well as the big names in the racing world each summer.

BRANDON, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO