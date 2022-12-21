Read full article on original website
Super-Charged Race Fans Dreaming of a Huset’s Speedway Racing New Year
Hungry race fans in the region wait all winter and spring to roll by so they once again can feel the highly energized rumble and the roar of sprint cars. Everyone knows the best racing on dirt is at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. The 1/3 mile high-banked oval draws local wheel jockeys as well as the big names in the racing world each summer.
Need a Light? Check out the Christmas Lights Competition in Tea
A group of residents in the city of Tea, South Dakota has a friendly little Christmas lights competition going on right now to help celebrate the season. And by the looks of it, it could possibly even make Clark W. Griswold envious. According to Dakota News Now, 15 homes throughout...
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
What Exactly Is Wind Chill and How Is It Calculated?
It's a fact of life in the part of the world we live in. Things are bad enough when you wake up to actual temperature readings of -15 to -20, but things really get dangerous when the wind kicks up and the wind chills kick in. The numbers are almost...
BLIZZARD WARNING Now Issued Minnesota, Iowa, SD Tri-State Area
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a BLIZZARD WARNING and much of the Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota tri-state area. It's Dangerous to Travel!. The NWS has issued a WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until 6 pm Friday. There is now also a BLIZZARD WARNING in effect...
UPDATE: Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 Closed Thursday Night- No Travel Advised
Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 will both be closed as of 6:00 PM Thursday 12/22/22. I-29 (both northbound and southbound) will be closed from Sioux Falls (I-29/I-90 interchange) to the North Dakota state line. I-90 will be closed from Rapid City to Sioux Falls. BLIZZARD WARNING Issued Minnesota, Iowa, SD...
