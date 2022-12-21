ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 104.7

Super-Charged Race Fans Dreaming of a Huset’s Speedway Racing New Year

Hungry race fans in the region wait all winter and spring to roll by so they once again can feel the highly energized rumble and the roar of sprint cars. Everyone knows the best racing on dirt is at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. The 1/3 mile high-banked oval draws local wheel jockeys as well as the big names in the racing world each summer.
BRANDON, SD
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed

Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy