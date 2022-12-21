Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
USPS Confirms Delays for the Upcoming HolidaysBryan DijkhuizenLancaster, PA
How to get a free Uber voucher for New Year’s Eve in Central Pennsylvania
(WHTM) — Law enforcement agencies in multiple counties across the Midstate will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative this New Year’s season. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, law enforcement agencies in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative. The initiative is co-sponsored by Anheuser-Bush, MADD, and Uber.
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Paws Animal Hospital recently relocated to a new facility in York County. Founded back in 2010 by Dr. Jessica Friedland, Paws Animal Hospital was originally located on 1053 Baltimore St. in York. According to Paws Animal Hospital’s office manager Jessi Ortner, after years of leasing this previous location, the hospital decided it was time to buy a home of their own.
Lancaster County Police department spreads cheer
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes made sure to spread holiday cheer in the community. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s Blue Christmas program helped bring in hundreds of gifts to surprise 13 kids on Christmas day over the weekend. The department thanks many...
Social Sip: Keeping kids busy over holiday break
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If your little ones are going to be home for holiday break, you’re sure to hear them say “i’m bored!” at least a couple of times!. So, what are some healthy ways to help keep them entertained?. Doctors at Cleveland Clinic...
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Hanover Foods employee passed away on Tuesday in what the York County Coroner described as a workplace death. The coroner’s office says witnesses reported a 59-year-old man was found inside a bean hopper around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. It’s not known how long the employee was inside the hopper.
Christmas Eve power outages impacted thousands across the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Crews tried to restore power yesterday, as they worked to repair damage that left thousands of people without power across the Midstate. Lancaster County saw the majority outages yesterday, due to frigid temperatures and high winds. At one point, over 3,000 people were in the dark....
Aftermath of holiday travel at Harrisburg International Airport
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg International Airport is quiet during the afternoon and evening. However, if you were at the airport between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. you would’ve seen lines extend through the entrance to the terminal building. “It’s very normal for the day...
Midstate shoppers face stricter return policies
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday shopping rush continues. Top of mind for many shoppers are returns and exchanges. Some retailers this year have a stricter return policy. “We are out doing a few size swaps on Christmas clothes and a few returns,” said Meghan Dinardi. The Dinard...
The York Factory Whistle keeps Christmas tradition alive
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Factory Whistle put on its annual concert on Christmas Eve. The unique sound is known for signaling Christmas Day. “This is the 68th year that we’ll be doing it. It’s not like playing any other instrument, everybody hears you practice,” said Donald Ryan, the man behind the world-famous York Factory Whistle.
Post Christmas holiday travel outlook
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The race to return home is on after millions across the country traveled near and far for the holidays. Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2 are projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, according to AAA. Experts predict nearly...
Police looking for robbery suspect in Swatara Township
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are looking for a person they say robbed a Metro PCS Store on Monday, Dec. 26. According to police, at around 5:28 p.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Metro PCS store, located at 2501 Paxton Street in Harrisburg.
Hanover reminds community of fireworks prohibition ahead of New Year’s Eve
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — As people prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Hanover Borough Police Department is reminding residents that the use of consumer fireworks is prohibited in the borough. An ordinance approved on Oct. 26, 2022, states:. “The Borough Council of the Borough of Hanover has...
Carlisle residents found safe after being reported missing
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police say two people who did not arrive at a relative’s home after leaving the area have been found safe. Police said they were last seen in the area of Hanover Street, Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County, on December 25 at approximately 10:00 AM.
Police search for suspect on bicycle in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately...
Police investigating Christmas Eve York County shooting
WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in York County. According to West York Borough Police, officers are currently investigating a shooting at W. Market & Dewey Streets. Residents are being asked by police to avoid the area. It has been reported...
Chambersburg police looking for man who assaulted victims with hammer
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Chambersburg are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted two victims with a hammer. According to police, David Figueroa allegedly entered the victim’s residence and then allegedly assaulted both victims with a hammer, causing serious injuries to both of the victims. The...
Homicide, DUI charges filed against driver in fatal Lancaster County turnpike crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Homicide and DUI charges have been filed against a driver in a fatal crash that killed two sisters on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Dec. 23 around 9:30 p.m., a tractor-trailer being driven by Jagminder Singh was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the turnpike when it struck a Ford F250 truck head-on. A third vehicle ran into the pickup truck following the initial crash.
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on US 15 in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash caused delays on US 15 in Cumberland County Tuesday evening. According to 511PA, the accident was on US 15 northbound at Exit: PA 581 East to I-83 – Harrisburg/Hershey. Around 5 p.m. officials reported a ramp restriction as a result...
