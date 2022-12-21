OMAHA, Neb. — While many kids are sleeping in for the holiday break, the day after Christmas marks the start of the Scouts of America's annual Scouting for Trees program. "We meet up about nine in the morning and from there we get a plan on who's going to do what and which routes we're going to run," said scout Jack Haeronynus of Troop 282.

OMAHA, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO