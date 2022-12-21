Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
KETV.com
What happens when...scammers strike with gift cards
OMAHA, Neb. — Versatile, easy, and usually considered a "safe bet," gift cards are among the most popular presents this time of year. The Better Business Bureau warns gift card recipients to be aware of some common scams targeting what's yours. "All too often folks don't know that there's...
KETV.com
'Substantial saving': City of Omaha traffic engineers retime Dodge lights, lower drive time
OMAHA, Neb. — Dodge Street drivers may notice faster travel times, and that's because city of Omaha traffic engineers have retimed parts of Dodge in midtown. On average, a driver will save 92 seconds on Dodge Street from 33rd to 67th during peak drive times. "Which doesn't sound like...
KETV.com
Omaha Boy Scouts Christmas tree cleanup helps zoo animals and environment
OMAHA, Neb. — While many kids are sleeping in for the holiday break, the day after Christmas marks the start of the Scouts of America's annual Scouting for Trees program. "We meet up about nine in the morning and from there we get a plan on who's going to do what and which routes we're going to run," said scout Jack Haeronynus of Troop 282.
KETV.com
'An awesome opportunity': Jewish community gives back to first responders, healthcare workers
OMAHA, Neb. — For many families in Omaha's Jewish community, Sunday was about giving to others, including those working on Christmas, like firefighters and healthcare workers. It was the fifth annual Operations Grateful Goodies. Inside Beth El Synagogue in Omaha, volunteers were busy loading up boxes and bags with...
KETV.com
Omaha non-profit using technology and education to engage students, bridge Nebraska's digital gap
In the ever-growing world of STEM. "The reason the LED is turning on is because the micro bit is actually providing the volts to turn the LED on," said fourth-grader Connor Schill. Kids are moving to the front and center of the change. "Showing them how to make electrical connections,...
KETV.com
'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro
OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
KETV.com
Owner of Nettie's, longtime Bellevue restaurant calls fire 'life-changing'
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Nettie's Fine Mexican Food, a Bellevue and Omaha staple for many years, burned down Friday night. The building is a total loss. On Saturday, Mike Boyles, one of the owners of the restaurant, shared his thoughts and feelings with KETV Newswatch7 following the loss of the restaurant.
KETV.com
Three people injured in Omaha house fire early Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Paramedics performed CPR on two of three people injured in an Omaha house fire early Tuesday morning. One of the three people injured was a 7-year-old child. The fire started around 5:27 a.m. near 23rd and S streets. Fire investigators said a neighbor two houses down saw the smoke and flames and called it in.
KETV.com
Video: Aerial views show extent of ice jams along the Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. — Aerial footage from the Nebraska State Patrol shows the extent of the ice jams along the Missouri River. It's the first ice jam on the Missouri River in Omaha since 1989, according to the National Weather Service. This year's drought dried out river banks, giving way...
KETV.com
'We still don't have water': Tenants go days without running water at Benson Tower
Residents at an Omaha apartment complex say they've lived without running water for days. The boiler at Benson Tower froze last week. The Omaha Housing Authority owns the property at 60th and Northwest Radial. A spokesperson says plumbers have been on site daily since Friday. They say water is now...
KETV.com
'Not worried about flooding': National Weather Service explains ice jam effects
OMAHA, Neb. — The mound of ice halting the flow of water on the Missouri River is deceivingly beautiful. Looming below it lies concerns about river levels. "The main concerns here are from the utilities and the municipalities about how low that water level is going to get in the river and how that may impact their operations," said National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Fajman.
KETV.com
Making the holiday season 'merry': Local health expert shares tips to watch your mental health
OMAHA, Neb. — Mental health experts say it's a happy time of the year for many, but it can be filled with anxiety and depression. Jen Sparrock, with Psychiatric Emergency Services at Nebraska Medicine, said that the added activities like gift-giving could cause an extra layer of stress, especially when finances are already an issue.
KETV.com
New Year's Eve firework spectacular taking place in downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — For the last signature event of the Holiday Lights Festival, enjoy the spectacular firework show in the warmth and safety of your vehicle!. The firework show will be happening New Year's Eve starting at 7 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from Parking Lot D (no...
KETV.com
Douglas County Deputies searching for missing woman
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Deputies say Monica Helm, 55, was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m. in the area around her home near 93rd and Redick Ave. The sheriff's office says Helm was known to drive a gray 2009 Hyundai Sonata with Nebraska...
Comments / 0