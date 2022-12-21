ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happens when...scammers strike with gift cards

OMAHA, Neb. — Versatile, easy, and usually considered a "safe bet," gift cards are among the most popular presents this time of year. The Better Business Bureau warns gift card recipients to be aware of some common scams targeting what's yours. "All too often folks don't know that there's...
Omaha Boy Scouts Christmas tree cleanup helps zoo animals and environment

OMAHA, Neb. — While many kids are sleeping in for the holiday break, the day after Christmas marks the start of the Scouts of America's annual Scouting for Trees program. "We meet up about nine in the morning and from there we get a plan on who's going to do what and which routes we're going to run," said scout Jack Haeronynus of Troop 282.
'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
Three people injured in Omaha house fire early Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Paramedics performed CPR on two of three people injured in an Omaha house fire early Tuesday morning. One of the three people injured was a 7-year-old child. The fire started around 5:27 a.m. near 23rd and S streets. Fire investigators said a neighbor two houses down saw the smoke and flames and called it in.
Video: Aerial views show extent of ice jams along the Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. — Aerial footage from the Nebraska State Patrol shows the extent of the ice jams along the Missouri River. It's the first ice jam on the Missouri River in Omaha since 1989, according to the National Weather Service. This year's drought dried out river banks, giving way...
'Not worried about flooding': National Weather Service explains ice jam effects

OMAHA, Neb. — The mound of ice halting the flow of water on the Missouri River is deceivingly beautiful. Looming below it lies concerns about river levels. "The main concerns here are from the utilities and the municipalities about how low that water level is going to get in the river and how that may impact their operations," said National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Fajman.
New Year's Eve firework spectacular taking place in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — For the last signature event of the Holiday Lights Festival, enjoy the spectacular firework show in the warmth and safety of your vehicle!. The firework show will be happening New Year's Eve starting at 7 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from Parking Lot D (no...
Douglas County Deputies searching for missing woman

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Deputies say Monica Helm, 55, was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m. in the area around her home near 93rd and Redick Ave. The sheriff's office says Helm was known to drive a gray 2009 Hyundai Sonata with Nebraska...
