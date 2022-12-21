Read full article on original website
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egyptian Open Banking Firm Underlie
Fintech Galaxy has acquired the Egyptian open banking platform Underlie for an undisclosed sum. The Dubai-based financial technology firm announced the acquisition in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 22) stating that “the deal will help to set [its] Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the region, develop and launch new digital solutions and push financial inclusion forward.”
Open Banking Reform Drives Competition in Israeli Financial Services Sector
Six months after Israel’s open banking legislation came into effect, the field is taking shape. Like similar laws elsewhere, such as the EU’s second payment services directive (PSD2), Israel’s Financial Information Services Law (FISL) gives big banks a mandate to share consumer data with third parties. Following...
African Development Bank Partners with Bank One on Trade Finance
The African Development Bank Group is supporting the trade finance efforts of Bank One Limited. The Group will provide a $40 million trade finance package that is meant to help Bank One of Mauritius increase its capacity to provide trade finance to small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), local corporates and other key sectors in Mauritius and across Africa, the African Development Bank said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release.
BoE Says Blockchain Not Yet Critical to Financial System
The BoE has said blockchain technology isn’t yet a critical infrastructure in the financial system. But it holds open the possibility that some blockchains may become so. In a post on its website published on Wednesday (Dec. 21), the Bank of England (BoE) writes that “Blockchains do not constitute critical financial infrastructure (yet). But they could conceivably become so in the future if crypto asset activity and its interconnectedness with the wider financial system continue to develop.”
Small Businesses Cite Cross-Border Payment Frictions as Barrier to Growth
Small businesses aiming to expand their eCommerce presence across borders in 2023 may want to keep cross-border frictions top of mind. Whether domestic or international, payments management is resource-intensive but essential to a business’s stability. Small businesses, startups and leaner organizations seeking to expand their reach beyond domestic confines can thus face difficulties navigating this space. Challenges include ensuring payments are compliant with global regulations and customs, managing multiple currencies and managing accounts payable and receivable. Research has found that navigating cross-border payment complexity is a leading limitation to growth for 27% of small and midsized businesses (SMBs).
Circular Economy FinTech Twig Buys Teen Banking Firm Vybe
Aiming to become “the go-to platform for Gen Z,” circular economy FinTech Twig has acquired Vybe. The London-based FinTech company rooted in circular economy principles said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release that its acquisition of the provider of teen banking services continues its expansion that includes the recent purchases of U.K. companies Loopster and Mobi.market.
For Small Business, Choosing the Best Bank Starts With the Right Banker
For small businesses, it’s sometimes the banker, and not the bank, that makes the difference. That came across clearly in an episode of SMB TV, where PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Ryan Gunderson, president of Minnesota-based Superior Fuel, and Erin Wynn, director of product management at NCR.
Financial Institutions’ Loyalty Play: Hyper-Personalized Spending Guidance
A key for financial institutions (FIs) prioritizing loyalty and seeking to tailor their clients’ customer experience could be right in front of them: receipt data. Today’s digitally savvy consumers expect seamless, personalized banking — including targeted help with their spending habits. However, customers may not want to pay extra for what could be perceived as an “extra” feature, perhaps due to inflation’s impact on their wallets. Some FIs seeking to strike that delicate balance have embraced item-level receipt data as one solution.
MoneyGram Teams With CellPay to Expand Bill Payment Offering
MoneyGram has partnered with CellPay to expand its payment option to over 30,000 billers. “This strategic partnership further accelerates both companies’ growth in a highly competitive bill payment arena,” the companies said in a news release Tuesday (Dec. 27). “MoneyGram is efficiently expanding the number of bill payments it processes through its powerful [application programming interface (API)-driven] infrastructure and best-in-class technology.”
Boost Payment Solutions Names Seth Goodman Chief Revenue Officer
B2B payments firm Boost Payment Solutions has named Seth Goodman chief revenue officer. Goodman joins the firm after most recently serving as chief revenue officer at FinTech partner bank WebBank, Boost Payment Solutions said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release. During his 20 years in B2B sales, strategy and...
UAE Set to Launch 2 New Digital Payment Solutions
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have recently made announcements concerning new payment solutions. First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the FinTech Magnati and PayRow Net, a PCFC company, announced that they would collaborate on a new digital payment platform in a joint press release on Friday (Dec. 23). The new...
Chinese Consumers Prefer Local Payment Methods When Shopping Online
Expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region remains difficult because eCommerce merchants aren’t offering local payment methods. This came through clearly in the new study “The Emerging APAC Opportunity: Local Payment Methods Edition,” a PYMNTS and Citcon collaboration, where 500 executives surveyed said lackluster localization is exacerbating cart abandonment rates, and 41% of businesses that sell to APAC sans localized payment options reported cart abandonment rates over 60%.
SoftLedger Launches Business Intelligence Dashboard With Real-Time Data
SoftLedger has launched a new business intelligence dashboard that presents real-time data in graphical form. The provider of a real-time cloud accounting software platform said in a Wednesday (Dec. 21) press release that the dashboard will help chief financial officers (CFOs) use timely and accurate financial data to make strategic business decisions.
Smartpay Uses Open Banking to Streamline BNPL in Japan
Smartpay is using open banking to streamline online installment purchases for customers in Japan. The new Smartpay Bank Direct enables customers to pay for online installment purchases from their bank accounts. It is offered through the company’s network of 67 partner banks in Japan, Smartpay said in a Monday (Dec. 26) press release.
Consumers, Executives Align on Bill Payment Pain Points
Frustration with friction-laden bill payment processes has hit a new high for customers and executives. The study “One-Stop Bill Pay Playbook: Executive Views on Third-Party Bill Payment Solutions,” a PYMNTS and Mastercard collaboration, found that 30% of bill payment execs are merely somewhat satisfied with their organizations’ billing capabilities. That number rises for smaller firms, where 44% of organizations with annual revenue under $100 million reported the same sentiment.
Instacart cuts internal valuation to $10 billion- The Information
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery start-up Instacart has cut its internal valuation to $10 billion, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the situation.
Semiconductor Companies Cut Jobs as Consumers Buy Fewer Gadgets
Weakening consumer demand for electronics has left semiconductor firms with an oversupply of chips. And that in turn has led these companies to cut staff and reduce capital spending, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (Dec. 27). Chip inventory levels are “well above our target level,” Micron Technology CEO...
Private Equity Funds Regroup as Debt Financing Dries Up
Private equity funds are seeking new ways to close deals as debt financing becomes scarce. That’s according to a Thursday (Dec. 22) report from Reuters, which notes a 40.4% decline in worldwide buyout activity, caused by a lack of debt financing, which was itself due to higher interest rates and reluctant lenders.
Cryptocurrency Payments Make Push for Greater Marketplace Acceptance
Shopping with cryptocurrency remains a novel, or even foreign, experience for most consumers. That said, PYMNTS’ research shows that among tech-driven consumers, more than 1 in 3 (35%) prefer merchants that take crypto, with 26% saying they would go so far as to switch merchants to shop where crypto is accepted. Nearly 1 in 4 everyday consumers (23%) similarly say they prefer merchants that accept crypto.
Fidelity Investments Plans NFT Marketplace and Metaverse Services
Fidelity Investments’ metaverse plans reportedly include developing an NFT marketplace. The financial services corporation has filed trademark applications for a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, metaverse investment services, virtual real estate investing and cryptocurrency trading services in the metaverse, Cointelegraph reported Monday (Dec. 26), citing a tweet by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.
