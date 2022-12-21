ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris , who made the "Immaculate Reception" and remains the Pittsburgh Steelers ' all-time leading rusher, has died, his family announced Wednesday. He was 72.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irJbH_0jq2EfbM00
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, who died Tuesday, was set to get his jersey retired Saturday in Pittsburgh. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Harris' family told KDKA-TV , WTAE and WPXI that Harris died Wednesday. His cause of death was not disclosed.

"The entire team at the Pro Football Hall of Fame is immensely sad today," Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement.

"We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet."

Harris was born March 7, 1950 in Fort Dix , N.J. He went on to star at Penn State under longtime coach Joe Paterno . The Steelers selected Harris with the No. 13 overall pick in the 1972 NFL Draft.

Harris totaled 1,235 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in his first season, en route to Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first nine seasons and was an All-Pro in 1977.

Harris also won four Super Bowl titles and was the Super Bowl IX MVP. He made the "Immaculate Reception," one of the most famous plays in NFL history, during a 1972 divisional playoff game against the Oakland Raiders .

The Steelers trailed the Raiders 7-6 with 22 seconds left while on their own 40-yard line at the start of that sequence. Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw took the snap and threw a pass toward the Raiders' 35-yard line on the play. Raiders safety Jack Tatum collided with Steelers halfback John Fuqua as the ball arrived.

The ball then bounced backwards and landed in Harris' hands, just inches above the ground. Harris then ran into the end zone for a 60-yard score. The Steelers lost to the undefeated Miami Dolphins a week later in the AFC Championship game. They won a Super Bowl two years later, sparking a run of four titles in six postseasons.

Harris played for the Steelers from 1972 through 1983. He spent his final season in 1984 with the Seattle Seahawks . He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

The Steelers previously scheduled to retire Harris' No. 32 jersey at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in Pittsburgh. That game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST at Acrisure Stadium. Friday will mark the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception.

Harris is survived by his wife, Dana Dokmanovich, and son, Dok.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TMZ.com

Terry Bradshaw's 'Bradshaw Bunch' Won't Return Due to 2nd Cancer Diagnosis

Terry Bradshaw's family show, "The Bradshaw Bunch," won't be returning for a 3rd season, TMZ has learned, and the reason has to do with Terry's health. Production sources tell TMZ ... the E! show was renewed for a third season and filming was supposed to begin last March, but around that time Terry informed producers he had a serious health condition, which demanded his full attention.
OKLAHOMA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
507K+
Followers
70K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy