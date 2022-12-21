The Wisconsin Soybean program is turning a tragedy into an opportunity. Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board chair Pat Mullooly tells Brownfield it was a shock when Wisconsin Soybean Association Executive Director Robert Karls died in early 2022. “Bob was a long-time supporter of the program or involved in the program for thirty-plus years and it was a shock to us when that happened, but it’s a good time for us to take a fresh look at things, and that’s what we’re doing at this point.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO