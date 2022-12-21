Read full article on original website
Recent roundtable helps identify Hoosier farmer concerns
Photo by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. Hoosier farmers and agribusinesses identified bringing land back into production, labor, and supply chains as top issues during a recent agricultural roundtable in Randolph County. Fourth Generation Farmer Aaron Chalfant hosted the roundtable on his operation in east central Indiana. “We started...
Increasing access to high-quality food
A local meat processor in Nebraska is focusing on selling high-quality beef products directly to consumers. And one way Max McLean has found success is by offering beef products and high-quality foods through vending machines with 24/7 access at his business. He tells Brownfield it’s becoming very popular with his...
Wisconsin soybean program looks ahead after loss of leader
The Wisconsin Soybean program is turning a tragedy into an opportunity. Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board chair Pat Mullooly tells Brownfield it was a shock when Wisconsin Soybean Association Executive Director Robert Karls died in early 2022. “Bob was a long-time supporter of the program or involved in the program for thirty-plus years and it was a shock to us when that happened, but it’s a good time for us to take a fresh look at things, and that’s what we’re doing at this point.”
