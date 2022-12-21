Read full article on original website
Small Businesses Cite Cross-Border Payment Frictions as Barrier to Growth
Small businesses aiming to expand their eCommerce presence across borders in 2023 may want to keep cross-border frictions top of mind. Whether domestic or international, payments management is resource-intensive but essential to a business’s stability. Small businesses, startups and leaner organizations seeking to expand their reach beyond domestic confines can thus face difficulties navigating this space. Challenges include ensuring payments are compliant with global regulations and customs, managing multiple currencies and managing accounts payable and receivable. Research has found that navigating cross-border payment complexity is a leading limitation to growth for 27% of small and midsized businesses (SMBs).
MoneyGram Teams With CellPay to Expand Bill Payment Offering
MoneyGram has partnered with CellPay to expand its payment option to over 30,000 billers. “This strategic partnership further accelerates both companies’ growth in a highly competitive bill payment arena,” the companies said in a news release Tuesday (Dec. 27). “MoneyGram is efficiently expanding the number of bill payments it processes through its powerful [application programming interface (API)-driven] infrastructure and best-in-class technology.”
Reestablishing Industry Trust After FTX Crypto Crash No Easy Task
Still wobbling from the FTX crypto crash, 2023’s cryptocurrency outlook is much shakier than 2022’s. This time last year, cryptocurrencies were poised — and priced — to take over the world. As macro headwinds buffet consumers and over-leveraged implosions pockmark the sector landscape, industry observers openly...
Report: Crypto Lender Vauld Vetoes Nexo Acquisition Plan
Crypto lender Vauld has reportedly called off an acquisition by rival Nexo. “We were previously exploring a potential acquisition by Nexo as part of the proposed restructuring plan,” Vauld said in a private message on Twitter, published by Coinbase on Monday (Dec. 26). “To provide a very brief summary, our discussions with Nexo have unfortunately not come to fruition.”
Boost Payment Solutions Names Seth Goodman Chief Revenue Officer
B2B payments firm Boost Payment Solutions has named Seth Goodman chief revenue officer. Goodman joins the firm after most recently serving as chief revenue officer at FinTech partner bank WebBank, Boost Payment Solutions said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release. During his 20 years in B2B sales, strategy and...
SutiSoft Debuts Enhanced Accounts Payable Offerings
Cloud software provider SutiSoft has introduced an enhanced version of its accounts payable (AP) solution. The debut, announced in a news release Tuesday (Dec. 27), is designed to help companies “rapidly transform AP processes.”. The new features of SutiAP include the option to print multiple invoices at once and...
Open Banking Reform Drives Competition in Israeli Financial Services Sector
Six months after Israel’s open banking legislation came into effect, the field is taking shape. Like similar laws elsewhere, such as the EU’s second payment services directive (PSD2), Israel’s Financial Information Services Law (FISL) gives big banks a mandate to share consumer data with third parties. Following...
BoE Says Blockchain Not Yet Critical to Financial System
The BoE has said blockchain technology isn’t yet a critical infrastructure in the financial system. But it holds open the possibility that some blockchains may become so. In a post on its website published on Wednesday (Dec. 21), the Bank of England (BoE) writes that “Blockchains do not constitute critical financial infrastructure (yet). But they could conceivably become so in the future if crypto asset activity and its interconnectedness with the wider financial system continue to develop.”
For Small Business, Choosing the Best Bank Starts With the Right Banker
For small businesses, it’s sometimes the banker, and not the bank, that makes the difference. That came across clearly in an episode of SMB TV, where PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Ryan Gunderson, president of Minnesota-based Superior Fuel, and Erin Wynn, director of product management at NCR.
Crypto Mining Firm BitNile to Debut Marketplace for Goods, Experiences
BitNile, a crypto mining firm, plans to launch an online marketplace. The platform will be dedicated to exclusive goods and experiences that can be purchased with bitcoin. The marketplace is to go live March 1, 2023, and the firm is inviting shareholders and the public to register for it before the launch, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 27) press release.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Are Ideally Poised to Help Distressed Consumers
By all accounts, American consumers are feeling the economic strain. More than half of Americans earning less than $50,000 annually are now living paycheck to paycheck, and even 36% of the highest earners — those making more than $100,000 a year — now fall into the paycheck-to-paycheck category. Given consumers’ plight, one would expect financial institutions (FIs) to be stepping up to help.
Financial Institutions’ Loyalty Play: Hyper-Personalized Spending Guidance
A key for financial institutions (FIs) prioritizing loyalty and seeking to tailor their clients’ customer experience could be right in front of them: receipt data. Today’s digitally savvy consumers expect seamless, personalized banking — including targeted help with their spending habits. However, customers may not want to pay extra for what could be perceived as an “extra” feature, perhaps due to inflation’s impact on their wallets. Some FIs seeking to strike that delicate balance have embraced item-level receipt data as one solution.
SEC to Crypto Investors: Be Wary of ‘Proof of Reserves’
Crypto investors might not be getting a complete picture from cryptocurrency company audits. That’s according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is especially worried about “proof of reserves” statements, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Dec. 21). “We’re warning investors to be very wary...
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egyptian Open Banking Firm Underlie
Fintech Galaxy has acquired the Egyptian open banking platform Underlie for an undisclosed sum. The Dubai-based financial technology firm announced the acquisition in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 22) stating that “the deal will help to set [its] Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the region, develop and launch new digital solutions and push financial inclusion forward.”
Nexi Digital Payment Services to Integrate With Olivetti Cash Registers
Nexi has signed an agreement to integrate its payment services with Olivetti cash registers. The memorandum of understanding will see the two Italian firms — a manufacturer of business hardware and a payment service provider — pooling their respective expertise to enrich Olivetti’s cash register systems with Nexi’s digital payment solutions, Nexi stated in a press release.
UAE Set to Launch 2 New Digital Payment Solutions
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have recently made announcements concerning new payment solutions. First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the FinTech Magnati and PayRow Net, a PCFC company, announced that they would collaborate on a new digital payment platform in a joint press release on Friday (Dec. 23). The new...
SoftLedger Launches Business Intelligence Dashboard With Real-Time Data
SoftLedger has launched a new business intelligence dashboard that presents real-time data in graphical form. The provider of a real-time cloud accounting software platform said in a Wednesday (Dec. 21) press release that the dashboard will help chief financial officers (CFOs) use timely and accurate financial data to make strategic business decisions.
Sheltered Harbor Extends Data Security Solution to More Financial Businesses
Sheltered Harbor is reportedly offering data security to more businesses. Previously limited to banks since its founding in 2015, Sheltered Harbor is now offering its solution for cyberattacks to insurance companies, asset managers, payment processors and other financial businesses, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 22). Sheltered Harbor provides participants with a...
Semiconductor Companies Cut Jobs as Consumers Buy Fewer Gadgets
Weakening consumer demand for electronics has left semiconductor firms with an oversupply of chips. And that in turn has led these companies to cut staff and reduce capital spending, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (Dec. 27). Chip inventory levels are “well above our target level,” Micron Technology CEO...
Automated Tools Help eCommerce Sellers Weather Economic Headwinds
Intelligent eCommerce solutions offer businesses a smart lesson in how to adapt during tough times. In the face of growing inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and other macro headwinds, consumers are increasingly comparison shopping around price and convenience. By giving shoppers what they want at the price they want it...
