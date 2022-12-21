Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday a bill requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul outdated security systems and fix broken surveillance cameras after rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths. The bipartisan Prison Camera Reform Act, which passed the Senate last year and the House on Dec. 14, requires the Bureau of Prisons to evaluate and enhance security camera, radio and public address systems at its 122 facilities. The agency must submit a report to Congress within three months detailing deficiencies and a plan to make needed upgrades. Those upgrades are required within three years and the bureau must submit annual progress reports to lawmakers. “Broken prison camera systems are enabling corruption, misconduct and abuse,” said the legislation’s sponsor, Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. “That’s why I brought Republicans and Democrats together to pass my Prison Camera Reform Act, which is now law.”
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled...
Prosecution calls Barnett’s delay requests ‘unwarranted’ in Jan. 6 insurrection case
A Gravette man charged for his actions during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked for more time to prepare for his upcoming trial, and the prosecution responded by deeming that request "unwarranted."
US Supreme Court keeps controversial border policy in place
The US government's two-year-old policy of invoking Covid-19 precautions to turn away hundreds of thousands of migrants at the Mexican border will remain in place for now, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The Supreme Court said Title 42 -- which allows the swift expulsion even of people who might qualify for asylum -- would remain in place pending its own ruling on the issue, and that it would hear the case in February.
Biden heading to US Virgin Islands to relax between holidays
President Joe Biden is heading to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands to enjoy some downtime and warmer weather and to ring in the new year with family
Supreme Court refuses to lift Trump-era rule at the southern border
The justices grant an appeal from GOP-led states that sought to keep Title 42 in place to prevent a new surge of migrants.
