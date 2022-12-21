Read full article on original website
bill$
6d ago
So funny they think that works. I’ve and all have caught covid 2-3 times and wore masks. They’re dirty as can be. Cause covid more then any would know
Reply(1)
3
Wegmans product recall: Fresh greens sold in N.J. and 6 other states recalled due to contamination
Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. issued a voluntary recall on products containing fresh greens due to potential salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). No illnesses related to the recall have been reported. The grocery store issued the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”. “We...
‘Historic’ spending on Lehigh Valley midterms as 2 winners tabs exceeded $1M | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Pa. needs advisory committee on employment that includes individuals with disabilities | Letter
I have been following Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s appointments to the transition advisory committees. As a former Employment First Oversight Commissioner, appointments to the Human Services Advisory Committee demonstrates the new administration’s commitment to the ID/A community. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the employment of persons with...
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
Power outages persist in Lehigh Valley, Northwest N.J. (UPDATE)
MONDAY UPDATE: As of Monday morning, PPL Electric Utilities had no additional outages in either Lehigh County or Northampton County, according to the company’s latest numbers. Both Lehigh and Northampton County Met-Ed customers were experiencing some power outages on the day after Christmas, according to the company’s outage figures....
Gov. Murphy says more mask mandates possible in schools, but not expected statewide
New Jersey's top lawmaker reacted to the recent revival of a mask mandate in Passaic public schools, but stopped short of saying a statewide requirement could be coming soon.
Crash on Route 22 West near Route 512 slows early morning commute for about an hour (UPDATE)
A crash slowed the morning commute on Route 22 West just past the Route 512 interchange in Hanover Township, Northampton County, authorities say. Traffic was getting by in the left lane after the wreck, which was reported at 5:48 a.m., a Northampton County emergency shift supervisor and a Pennsylvania Department camera indicate.
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit
❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
Phillipsburg High School principal resigning after new year to start ‘next chapter’
Phillipsburg High School Principal Matt Scanlon announced just before winter break that he intends to resign at the start of the new year. His final day would be at the end of January 2023, he wrote in a letter to parents. “Please know that, as I move on to my...
hudsoncountyview.com
After Nutley fire chief busted in North Bergen, BCPO comes out against ‘vigilante activity’
After Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola was busted in North Bergen by a YouTube operation that seeks to expose child predators, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is coming out against “vigilante activity.”. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
Wife charged in Christmas Day shooting death of her husband in N.J.
A 51-year-old Mays Landing woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas Day killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department responded...
Any new leads? 5 years since Newark, NJ mother went missing
NEWARK — Dec. 22 marks five years since the disappearance of Venika Williams. The Newark mother was last seen in the area of Dewey Street in 2017, and police believe she was headed to Jersey City. Authorities say Venika, 30, is 5 feet 3 inches and 140 pounds. According...
Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)
SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Power outages persist in Lehigh Valley, northwest New Jersey. EVENING UPDATE: Met-Ed’s outage page says the number of the utility’s customers without power in Northampton County increased by 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. With the sun down on the frigid day, the hardest hit...
A Democrat supporting school choice? Pa.’s next governor signals break from party norm | Opinion
It was a shocking development in Pennsylvania politics. Democratic party candidate for governor, Josh Shapiro, despite holding a comfortable lead in polling over his Republican opponent, shook up the political landscape when he publicly issued his support for school choice. If you aren’t familiar with Pennsylvania politics, Democratic governors have...
Tall Tannenbaum tale? Easton dares anyone to disprove claim to America’s first Christmas tree
How many first Christmas trees in America could there be?. Well, Lancaster might have a claim. So could York. Or Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Maybe Williamsburg, Virginia. Also places in Iowa and Ohio. Perhaps Fort Dearborn in what is now Chicago could have been one of the first places in the states where an evergreen was brought inside at Christmas.
Roaches, dirty ducts and thefts. All 3 are on the minds of Easton public housing tenants.
The Easton Housing Authority’s executive director got an earful last week. Bushkill House resident Denise Thomas told director Tyler Martin she’s got roaches crawling out of her kitchen, her bathroom, everywhere. She can’t sleep at night because they’re in her bed, she said. At the housing...
Brutal attack – Video shows assault on NJ Transit bus driver
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a New Jersey Transit bus driver being brutally stomped by a group of teens prior to him drawing a gun and firing at them. The driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros, is seen on the ground outside his bus as he is kicked...
Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
