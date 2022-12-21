ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Matt Ryan Demoted by Colts (Again)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan lost his starting job for the second time this season when interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Nick Foles would start against the LA Chargers. Ryan was previously benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in October, and Ryan was inactive for Ehlinger's two starts while he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks vs. Jets: Will New York QB Mike White Play?

The Seattle Seahawks need every advantage they can get headed into the final two weeks of the season. And after a disappointing 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, winning out is essentially the only way Seattle can keep its postseason hopes alive. But headed into Sunday's meeting...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Will Muschamp Previews Ohio State

Co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp has been in high-pressure situations before. He has made multiple coaching stops in the SEC, which head coach Kirby Smart continually notes as an asset to their program. On Tuesday morning, Muschamp met with the media and discussed his preparation for Ohio State. Inside linebacker Smael...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

Jets-Seahawks Week 17 Betting Preview

The New York Jets (7-8) head to Lumen stadium to take on the Seattle Seahawks (7-8) for Week 17. Despite having a home-field advantage, the Seahawks are 2.5-point underdogs, and the game total is 42.5 at SI Sportsbook. Both teams are technically still on the bubble of a playoff berth,...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed lands head coach job at FCS school

Ed Reed is closing out his 2022 in a big way. Bethune-Cookman University announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement in principle to hire the Pro Football Hall of Famer Reed to be their next head coach. Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed... The post Ed Reed lands head coach job at FCS school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle

Why Brian Daboll Doesn’t Want to Discuss a Giants Playoff Berth (Yet)

Many among the New York Giants fan base have followed this team for at least a decade, if not longer. And in that time, it's pretty much been the same year after year--lousy, uninspired football which has seen the Giants seasons that the loyal flock of fans eagerly anticipate every spring and summer "over" by the time Halloween rolls around.
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Swap Defensive Backs Ahead of Raiders Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change a swap on their active roster, promoting safety Elijah Riley from the practice squad and releasing cornerback Josh Jackson. Riley has already been elevated three times this season, meaning the Steelers needed to promote him to have him on gameday again....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Takeaways From Chargers’ 20-3 Week 16 Win Over Colts

The Chargers defeated the Colts 20-3 Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 16. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' ninth win of the season:. The Chargers defense continued to be a disruptive force in Week 16 against the Colts, picking up where they left off in the two weeks prior.
Wichita Eagle

Arkansas Needs to See KJ Jefferson Run Less

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's been a season of personal conflict for Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. NFL scouts want to see him settle in more in the pocket and show he can work through progressions so he can prove he can evaluate the field at NFL speed and accuracy. Arkansas...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Wichita Eagle

Bills Better Than Eagles, Chiefs in Latest NFL Power Rankings?

The Buffalo Bills (12-3) are back atop Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings and look to be rounding into playoff form. Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears clinched their third-straight AFC East title and made it the Bills' sixth win in a row. If the playoffs started today, the Bills...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Tony Pollard OUT of Cowboys Practice; Derrick Henry Titans Injury

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) is the standout name on the Monday injury list as the NFL tries to stuff an actual game between Sunday and Thursday, when the team plays again at Tennessee. And the Titans know the feeling, as their star running back Derrick...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Full Week 17 Schedule

With only two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer. So far, the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers have clinched their divisions, while the Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys have secured playoff spots. Entering Week 17, there are many scenarios that result in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy