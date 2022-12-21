Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Week 16 Saints Snap Counts and Observations
The Saints came back for an early 10-point deficit on Saturday to keep their season alive for another week. It was an early Christmas present for New Orleans, who eliminated Cleveland from playoff contention in the process. Here's a closer look at the Week 16 snaps, with some observations from their win over the Browns.
Wichita Eagle
Bills Better Than Eagles, Chiefs in Latest NFL Power Rankings?
The Buffalo Bills (12-3) are back atop Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings and look to be rounding into playoff form. Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears clinched their third-straight AFC East title and made it the Bills' sixth win in a row. If the playoffs started today, the Bills...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Sign Former Starting LB, Place Marcus Allen on IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at linebacker following the injury to Marcus Allen. The team announced they have signed Tae Crowder off the New York Giants practice squad while also placing Allen on Injured Reserve. Crowder was the Giants' seventh-round pick out of Georgia in 2020....
Wichita Eagle
Tony Pollard OUT of Cowboys Practice; Derrick Henry Titans Injury
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) is the standout name on the Monday injury list as the NFL tries to stuff an actual game between Sunday and Thursday, when the team plays again at Tennessee. And the Titans know the feeling, as their star running back Derrick...
Wichita Eagle
Cardinals vs. Falcons Week 17 Odds: Both Teams Try to Snap Long Losing Streak
Two teams already preparing for April’s NFL Draft draft will face off when the 5-10 Falcons host to the 4-11 Cardinals in Week 17. Arizona, who has lost seven of their last eight games (1-7 SU; 3-5 ATS), could be starting third-string quarterback Trace McSorley for the second consecutive week if backup Colt McCoy isn’t able to clear concussion protocol. In his first NFL start, McSorley was able to help bettors cash as 7.5-point underdogs on Christmas night, despite the Cardinals losing to the Buccaneers in overtime.
Wichita Eagle
Takeaways From Chargers’ 20-3 Week 16 Win Over Colts
The Chargers defeated the Colts 20-3 Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 16. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' ninth win of the season:. The Chargers defense continued to be a disruptive force in Week 16 against the Colts, picking up where they left off in the two weeks prior.
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Bengals or Josh Allen vs. Joe Burrow?: MVP Betting Odds
The stars are aligning as the Buffalo Bills (12-3) get set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) Monday night at Paycor Stadium. A matchup that nearly took place in last year's AFC Championship has instead been saved for a pivotal late-season meeting with first-round bye implications. But what's entertaining...
Wichita Eagle
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC North Team Projected to Have?
With Week 16 in the books, the Bengals and Ravens have officially clinched playoff spots with wins over the Patriots and Falcons, respectively. But the division is still up for grabs as Cincinnati leads, with Baltimore right behind them in the standings. The Browns were in the playoff race after beating the Ravens in Week 15, but a Christmas Eve loss to the Saints officially eliminated them. The Steelers, however, bounced back on Christmas Day to beat the Raiders and stay in the hunt at 7–8.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s how the Chiefs distributed playing time in Week 16’s 24-10 win over Seahawks
The Chiefs turned in a stellar defensive outing in Saturday’s 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Seattle entered the game averaging 25.4 points per game, which ranked seventh-best in the NFL, but the Chiefs turned away the Seahawks. In addition to holding the...
Wichita Eagle
Andrew Whitworth On Returning To Bengals: ‘There’s Always A Chance’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals don't seem too interested in reuniting with Andrew Whitworth, but the retired All-Pro lineman isn't ruling it out. He appeared on The Season podcast with Peter Schrager this week to discuss the speculation. "Anytime I see an O-lineman go down for some reason my Twitter...
Wichita Eagle
More Former Panthers Wouldn’t Mind a Reunion During the Team’s Playoff PushDraft SharePreviewPublish
Carolina needed to add to its secondary after receiving news that starting cornerback Jaycee Horn had broken his wrist during the team's blowout win over Detroit this past Saturday. So, what'd they do? They decided to bring back a member of the 2015 Super Bowl team, Josh Norman. At 35...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Nolan Henderson, Quarterback, Delaware Blue Hens
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Jets-Seahawks Week 17 Betting Preview
The New York Jets (7-8) head to Lumen stadium to take on the Seattle Seahawks (7-8) for Week 17. Despite having a home-field advantage, the Seahawks are 2.5-point underdogs, and the game total is 42.5 at SI Sportsbook. Both teams are technically still on the bubble of a playoff berth,...
Wichita Eagle
Leonard Fournette Describes Serious Foot Injury in Since Deleted Tweet
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running game (or lack thereof) has rightfully been under fire this entire season. As a team, the Buccaneers remain last in the NFL in rushing yards per game by a significant margin, producing less than 80 yards per contest. Naturally, Leonard Fournette, who is the team's...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Waive CB Michael Ojemudia
Denver Broncos management is wasting no time ripping up the proverbial floorboards at the UCHealth Training Center. One day after dispatching its head coach and two assistants, the Broncos on Tuesday opted to waive veteran cornerback Michael Ojemudia, a high-round investment of the previous regime. The transaction was first reported by 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft Profile: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Will Levis was a former three-star recruit out of Madison, Connecticut. He was a bit under the radar as a high school recruit, ranking as the 24th-rated pro-style quarterback in the nation. Still, Levis was able to attend Penn State at the conclusion of his high school career. Levis had...
Wichita Eagle
Jerry Jones on Cowboys-Eagles III: Bring It On!
The last three times they've met in the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of those wins - in 1992 and 1995 - led to Super Bowls. If this year's road to another championship is routed through Philly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fine with it. Despite Philadelphia's NFL-best record and the fact that a post-season rematch would be played at Lincoln Financial Field, Jones said Tuesday he welcomes Cowboys-Eagles III come January.
Wichita Eagle
PODCAST: Preview + Predicting the Major NFC South Showdown, Norman Returns + More
Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan, and Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart. Recap of the Panthers' 37-21 win over the Lions on Saturday. Previewing Panthers vs Bucs this Sunday, NFC South lead at stake. Josh Norman signs with the team, what does that...
Wichita Eagle
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-49ers Week 16 Match-Up
The Las Vegas Raiders may be nearing the end of their season, but ticket prices for their Week 16 match-up against the San Francisco 49ers are still as high as ever. Sunday's New Year's Day showdown will be the Silver and Black's second-to-last home game this season. Time is running...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Fall Multiple Spots?
After holding their own in the game’s first 30 minutes, the Washington Commanders provided little resistance in the second half against the San Francisco 49ers in a 37-20 loss on Sunday in the Bay Area. Despite being competitive against a 49ers team riding a seven-game winning streak before Sunday,...
Comments / 0