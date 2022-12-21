Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Leonard Fournette Describes Serious Foot Injury in Since Deleted Tweet
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running game (or lack thereof) has rightfully been under fire this entire season. As a team, the Buccaneers remain last in the NFL in rushing yards per game by a significant margin, producing less than 80 yards per contest. Naturally, Leonard Fournette, who is the team's...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs awed by Patrick Mahomes play vs. Seahawks: ‘Might be the best one I’ve seen’
A few moments after Jerick McKinnon returned to his locker Saturday afternoon, Patrick Mahomes approached him, ready to show him the photo. There, on Mahomes’ phone, was the snapshot of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback going airborne, parallel to the ground, for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter of KC’s 24-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Wichita Eagle
Why Brian Daboll Doesn’t Want to Discuss a Giants Playoff Berth (Yet)
Many among the New York Giants fan base have followed this team for at least a decade, if not longer. And in that time, it's pretty much been the same year after year--lousy, uninspired football which has seen the Giants seasons that the loyal flock of fans eagerly anticipate every spring and summer "over" by the time Halloween rolls around.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs will be aware of ‘anything and everything’ vs. Broncos in wake of Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos’ tumultuous and disappointing season continued Monday with the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The move brings some unknown, especially scheme-wise, just six days before the Chiefs welcome the Broncos to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But the Chiefs will be prepared for whatever comes...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Leave Raiders Game With Two Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers left Acrisure Stadium following their Week 16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with two injuries. A winter storm kept the game somewhat quiet as plenty of rushing happened with minimum jaw-dropping moments - outside of a few interceptions and one last-minute touchdown. Okay, maybe the excitement was there, but not every moment of the game was a thriller for the Steelers.
Joe Buck, Scott Van Pelt have awkward on-air exchange following Monday Night Football
Following the Chargers’ win over the Colts on Monday Night Football, things got a little awkward and testy between Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt during a SportsCenter segment.
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 253 ‘New Quarterback, Same Results’
On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins recap the Colts' loss to the Chargers, discuss the future of Jeff Saturday and Chris Ballard and take a look at draft position.
Wichita Eagle
Does Sunday’s Game Say More About Rams or Broncos?
Call the Los Angeles Rams a bizarro Ebenezer Scrooge: rather than offer promotions on Christmas Day, they instead bestow firings. A loss to the defending champions narrated by Patrick Star was enough for the Broncos to officially close the door on the brief yet comedic Nathaniel Hackett era, the 51-14 shellacking serving as the last straw in a season that frankly featured several of them for the Rocky Mountain boss now relieved of his duties.
Wichita Eagle
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC North Team Projected to Have?
With Week 16 in the books, the Bengals and Ravens have officially clinched playoff spots with wins over the Patriots and Falcons, respectively. But the division is still up for grabs as Cincinnati leads, with Baltimore right behind them in the standings. The Browns were in the playoff race after beating the Ravens in Week 15, but a Christmas Eve loss to the Saints officially eliminated them. The Steelers, however, bounced back on Christmas Day to beat the Raiders and stay in the hunt at 7–8.
Wichita Eagle
4 Things to Watch: Steelers Star Rookie Could Shine Against Raiders
It's been a tough week for Pittsburgh Steelers nation as everyone is mourning the loss of the late great Franco Harris. Pittsburgh is planning to retire Harris' jersey at halftime of the game in Week 16, but it's going to be an emotional day all around the city due to this week's unfortunate events.
Wichita Eagle
Matt Ryan Demoted by Colts (Again)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan lost his starting job for the second time this season when interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Nick Foles would start against the LA Chargers. Ryan was previously benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in October, and Ryan was inactive for Ehlinger's two starts while he...
Wichita Eagle
More Former Panthers Wouldn’t Mind a Reunion During the Team’s Playoff PushDraft SharePreviewPublish
Carolina needed to add to its secondary after receiving news that starting cornerback Jaycee Horn had broken his wrist during the team's blowout win over Detroit this past Saturday. So, what'd they do? They decided to bring back a member of the 2015 Super Bowl team, Josh Norman. At 35...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Swap Defensive Backs Ahead of Raiders Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change a swap on their active roster, promoting safety Elijah Riley from the practice squad and releasing cornerback Josh Jackson. Riley has already been elevated three times this season, meaning the Steelers needed to promote him to have him on gameday again....
Wichita Eagle
What T.Y. Hilton Means to the Indianapolis Colts
Legends are hard to find, but loyalty is even harder. In 2022, former 10-year Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys to help bolster their receiving corps as the postseason is on the horizon. However, instead of backlash, most Colts fans seemed elated that...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s how the Chiefs distributed playing time in Week 16’s 24-10 win over Seahawks
The Chiefs turned in a stellar defensive outing in Saturday’s 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Seattle entered the game averaging 25.4 points per game, which ranked seventh-best in the NFL, but the Chiefs turned away the Seahawks. In addition to holding the...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks vs. Jets: Will New York QB Mike White Play?
The Seattle Seahawks need every advantage they can get headed into the final two weeks of the season. And after a disappointing 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, winning out is essentially the only way Seattle can keep its postseason hopes alive. But headed into Sunday's meeting...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Playoff Scenarios for Full Week 17 Schedule
With only two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer. So far, the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers have clinched their divisions, while the Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys have secured playoff spots. Entering Week 17, there are many scenarios that result in...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins-Packers Week 16 Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-7 on the season when they lost, 26-20, against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the matchup, we offered our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines, and now it's time to revisit those to see how they played out:
Wichita Eagle
Rob Gronkowski Opens Door to Returning to NFL in 2023
Buzz has been rising surrounding future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski's return to football over the past week. There are plenty of teams around the league who could utilize his services, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are still alive in the playoff race after an overtime win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night.
Wichita Eagle
Bills Better Than Eagles, Chiefs in Latest NFL Power Rankings?
The Buffalo Bills (12-3) are back atop Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings and look to be rounding into playoff form. Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears clinched their third-straight AFC East title and made it the Bills' sixth win in a row. If the playoffs started today, the Bills...
