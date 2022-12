The No. 6 Texas Longhorns wrap up non-conference play Tuesday at the Moody Center, as they'll take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. The Longhorns (10-1) are coming off a season-high point total after reaching the century mark in 100-72 win over Louisiana on Wednesday. Texas is now 3-0 under acting head coach Rodney Terry since the suspension of coach Chris Beard on Dec. 12.

