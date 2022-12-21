Wake Forest starting quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal with Notre Dame the expected landing spot, according to a report Tuesday morning by Pete Thamel. Hartman spent the past five seasons with the Demon Deacons and was the primary starter in four of those. Hartman passed for more than 4,000 yards during the 2021 campaign as Wake Forest won the ACC Atlantic Division before falling to Pittsburgh in the conference title game. He finished the 2022 season passing for 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO