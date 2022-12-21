ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Preschool Friends — Now Paired in the Restaurant Business — Revive a 50s-Style Bridgeport Diner

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 6 days ago

Sicilia (l) and Salamy, connected as preschoolers, well before their business-partnership years,Photo byMuffins at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Steve Sicilia and Paul Salamy bonded as two-year-olds in preschool. The pair entered the foodservice industry as high schoolers, and now, they’re taking their experience into a Bridgeport site, Muffins. Michael Klein chronicled their personal and business connection in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Sicilia and Salamy befriended each other in Mrs. Smith’s class at Good Shepherd Preschool in King of Prussia.

As the friendship deepened over the decades, so did an entrepreneurial spark they shared.

Before they graduated high school, they had successfully launched a food truck, which they ran during their college years.

The venture proved successful enough to branch out with a second edition of mobile food service.

And now, they’re morphing that business model into their first brick-and-mortar site.

Sicilia and Salamy have taken over Muffins, a Bridgeport sandwich shop that closed after a 40-year history in the neighborhood.

They’re keeping the name to maintain continuity.

Since the structure’s 2021 purchase, Sicilia and Salamy have renovated it, maintaining its 50s vibe but adding brightness with coats of fresh, white paint.

“It’s the same counter setup, same [black-and-white] checkered floor,” said Salamy.

In a nod to the site’s past, the menu —plenty of sandwiches for breakfast and lunch — features a mini-muffin appetizer.

More on Muffins is at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

DEVON, PA
