Markee Anderson Signs Letter Of Intent

Guard Markee Anderson has put pen to paper and signed with South Carolina.

South Carolina's coaching staff knew they needed to retool the trenches on both sides of the football. They brought in several high-caliber linemen, highlighted by guard Markee Anderson.

Anderson could jump in and play next season if need be. He excelled on the high school level and has officially inked his letter of intent to become a South Carolina Gamecock.

He developed a reputation for his run blocking but has the tools to become a plus pass protector on the interior. The South Carolina native has a big future in store wearing garnet and black.

Prospect: Markee Anderson

Projected Position: Guard

Vitals: 6-4 and 320 lbs.

School: Dorman High School (Roebuck, South Carolina)

Frame: Anderson has a plus frame for a guard on the interior. He may need to convert some lower body fat into muscle but has the size prerequisites to play early and not get pushed around.

Athleticism: Dorman played Anderson at guard and tackle. While he doesn't have the athleticism to kick slide and protect the edge, they felt comfortable pulling him and letting Anderson attack space.

Instincts: Currently, Anderson has one speed, and that's to attack . There may be some penalty issues to begin, as his main focus is to put every lineman he can on their rear end.

Polish: Has a high football acumen; understands when to reach block and how to push toward the second level. Needs some physical refinement and could use some more pass-pro reps.

Bottom Line: Anderson brings the mean streak that this offensive line needs. The staff should be able to use him in space and mold him into a complete starter at the next level.

