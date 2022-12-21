ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
TheStreet

The Top 5 Dow Stock Losers of 2022

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) began 2022 flying high. The blue chip index reached its all-time closing zenith at 36,799.65 points on Jan. 4, 2022. But from there, the rest of the year was rocky. Volatility shook stock values all year long, as investors were spooked by fallout from...
GOBankingRates

7 Stocks That Suffered in 2022

Stocks suffered across the board in 2022. Although there were some bright patches -- such as energy stocks like Occidental Petroleum, up over 120% year over year as of early December -- the broad...
The Apple Maven

A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
msn.com

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Are Falling Hard Friday Morning

Investors haven't been too pleased with the way the end of 2022 has shaped up so far, with major stock market benchmarks having fallen sharply on Thursday. News of a slowing of inflation as shown by personal consumption expenditures was welcome, but the positive response it inspired on Wall Street was somewhat muted. Stock index futures traded on either side of the unchanged mark at various points during the early morning session on Friday.
msn.com

The 7 Best Crypto and Stocks to Buy as Christmas Gifts This Year

It’s tough being in the Christmas spirit this year after a dismal 2022 for the stock market. However, there is cause for optimism, as signs of recovery are present this holiday season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down just 8% after being deep in the red for most of 2022. Therefore, it’s an ideal time for investors to think about investing in stocks to buy as Christmas gifts.

