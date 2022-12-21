Bestsellers List Sunday, December 25

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

2. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

4. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.

5. A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $30) Chief Inspector Armand Gamache must solve a decades-old mystery.

6. Desert Star by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) The latest Harry Bosch/Renée Ballard thriller.

7. Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $26) A coda of sorts to "The Passenger."

8. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

9. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $28) A tech CEO develops a technology to externally store, recall and share the brain's memories.

10. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $28) The story of a Wall Street tycoon and his aristocratic wife turns out to have hidden layers.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady follows up her memoir "Becoming" with a practical self-help book.

2. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV's "iCarly" and "Sam & Cat."

3. Go-To Dinners by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook from TV's Barefoot Contessa.

4. A Book of Days by Patti Smith (Random House: $29) A photo essay from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

5. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.

6. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.

7. What If? 2 by Randall Munroe (Riverhead: $30) The writer of the internet comic strip "xkcd" offers a second installment of explorations of unusual science questions.

8. The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster: $45) The quintessential singer-songwriter offers his take on his craft and American music.

9. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

10. Surrender by Bono (Knopf: $34) The frontman for U2 tells his story through 40 songs.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)

3. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

4. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

5. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)

6. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

7. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

8. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

9. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka (Norton: $19)

10. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

3. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $17)

4. The Artist's Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)

5. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $20)

6. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)

7. Secret Los Angeles: An Unusual Guide by Félicien Cassan, Darrow Carson (Jonglez Publishing: $20)

8. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $20)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .