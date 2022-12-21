ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil water advisory issued for parts of DeKalb County

DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management issued a boil water advisory for two areas of DeKalb County as described below:. Area 1, which is south of Henderson Road, north of Rockbridge Road, east of I-285, and west of the DeKalb/Gwinnett County line. Area 2, which is south of East College...
Engineering plans begin for new park in Stone Mountain

Plans for a new park in Stone Mountain are moving forward after Commissioner Steve Bradshaw allocated $131,715 in park bond funds to the project. Rowland Neighborhood Park, located at 1227 Rowland Road in Stone Mountain, is situated on 2 acres of land with a small creek running through it. “This...
