thechampionnewspaper.com
Boil water advisory issued for parts of DeKalb County
DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management issued a boil water advisory for two areas of DeKalb County as described below:. Area 1, which is south of Henderson Road, north of Rockbridge Road, east of I-285, and west of the DeKalb/Gwinnett County line. Area 2, which is south of East College...
thechampionnewspaper.com
pic Ordinance to require video surveillance at gas stations, ‘high-risk’ businesses approved
The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners has approved an ordinance that will require convenience stores and certain other businesses to own and operate a video surveillance system with specific requirements. The approval of the ordinance, first drafted by Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson earlier this year, came at the Dec. 13 board...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Engineering plans begin for new park in Stone Mountain
Plans for a new park in Stone Mountain are moving forward after Commissioner Steve Bradshaw allocated $131,715 in park bond funds to the project. Rowland Neighborhood Park, located at 1227 Rowland Road in Stone Mountain, is situated on 2 acres of land with a small creek running through it. “This...
