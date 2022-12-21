Read full article on original website
Historic Black high school in Gwinnett to be preserved
Growing up, Joyce Moore has good memories of singing “Jesus Loves the Little Children” with her class to start the schoo...
Gwinnett schools to pause discipline program after public complaints
Gwinnett County Public Schools will pause its discipline policy after public complaints about implementation. The school board approved the use of a program called ‘restorative practices’ in August. It’s a method of conflict resolution that focuses on repairing harm by strengthening relationships. However, parents and students have urged officials to make changes after reports of some brutal incidents in schools, including a recent video that captured a student beating up a teacher at Discovery High School.
MARTA Board Elects New Leadership, Board Members From Atlanta, Clayton Depart
The MARTA board of directors recently recognized long-serving board members from Atlanta and Clayton County who stepped down or reached their end of their term and elected new board officers for 2023. Atlanta board members Robbie Ashe and Reginald Snyder announced at the December board meeting that they will be...
Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA’s office to commission gun/gang violent crime prosecutor
MONROE, GA – (Dec. 22, 2022) – During the month of December, Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley made the case and solicited the initial funding for a gun/gang violent crime prosecutor. The Alcovy Judicial Circuit covers Newton and Walton County and McGinley asked for $30,000 each from both counties as well as the cities of Covington and Monroe for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
Report: school dress codes may make school less safe
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A recently released national report found dress codes may make schools less safe and target certain groups of students. While school districts usually cite safety as their reason behind a code, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said it might have the opposite effect. Their...
Black students address frustrations in meeting after white teacher uses racial slur in class
DECATUR, Ga. - Students, faculty and community members united Wednesday in a town hall dedicated to giving Black students a chance to speak after a white teacher at Decatur High School openly used a racial slur on Dec. 7 in front of students. The teenagers that spoke all agreed the...
Principal picked for Atlanta school after predecessor’s resignation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the selection of principal to lead Howard Middle School starting Jan. 17.
LIST: Freeze leads to water issues across metro Atlanta, parts of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The weekend’s record-breaking freeze is wreaking havoc on water departments throughout metro Atlanta. Water pressure problems and bursting pipes are just some of the issues officials have been dealing with through the weekend. “All this stuff had water coming out of it, so it’s...
Clayton County Water Authority hosting water giveaway today
JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will open four bottled water distribution sites starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. One case of water will be provided per car at the following locations:. • Fire station No. 4, 1034 Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. • Fire station No. 6, 10580 Panhandle...
Clayton County to open water distribution sites amid outage | List
FOREST PARK, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority was hard at work Monday, repairing leaks and distributing water to people dealing with outages. CCWA opened water distribution sites at 5 p.m. on Monday and provided one case of water per vehicle until 8 p.m., the water authority said. Efforts will continue Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the following Clayton County fire stations.
pic Ordinance to require video surveillance at gas stations, ‘high-risk’ businesses approved
The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners has approved an ordinance that will require convenience stores and certain other businesses to own and operate a video surveillance system with specific requirements. The approval of the ordinance, first drafted by Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson earlier this year, came at the Dec. 13 board...
Downtown Decatur courthouse closed until further notice
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Judicial Tower of the DeKalb County Courthouse is closed until further notice due to a “maintenance issue.”. No staff or public person should try to enter the building without the approval of the sheriff’s department. The Clerk of Court, Magistrate Court,...
Bronx woman Tased after holding Rockdale County deputy at knifepoint
CONYERS — A woman who reportedly refused to leave a Conyers man’s home on Christmas Eve held a Rockdale Sheriff’s deputy at knifepoint before being Tased and subdued. Ava Lynne Talley, 33, of Bronx, N.Y., was staying at the Fall River Drive home of a 76-year-old man when she reportedly refused to leave when told to do so.
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
Offset Honored With Key To Gwinnett County During Holiday Toy Drive
Offset has been given a key to Gwinnett County for his contributions to the community, and he received the honor whilst helping some children in need. On Friday (December 23), the Migos rapper held his first annual Offset Toy Giveaway, where he handed out Christmas gifts to the less fortunate.
Clayton County fire stations hand out free water amid boil water advisory
JONESBORO, Clayton County (Atlanta News First) -The holiday freeze brought not only unwelcomed weather, it also left a mess. Many counties in Georgia are now under a boil water advisory due to water pressure concerns after water mains broke. Danielle Golphin was one of the many cars lined up at...
3 teens shot outside bakery on Northside Drive
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW. Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound. All victims were taken to local hospitals.
AMC Closed, but You Have Some Options. We Explain.
Residents in Atlanta and the metro area are still reeling from Wellstar Health System’s stunning decision to close Atlanta Medical Center. After the hospital closed its doors on Nov. 1, the city and state lost one of its few trauma units, an active labor and delivery unit, emergency services, and even primary care doctors. Nearby hospitals are dealing with the fallout, taking on an influx of new patients. Former patients and staff have told Capital B Atlanta about the personal and professional challenges that the loss of AMC brings.
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
