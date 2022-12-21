ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

wabe.org

Gwinnett schools to pause discipline program after public complaints

Gwinnett County Public Schools will pause its discipline policy after public complaints about implementation. The school board approved the use of a program called ‘restorative practices’ in August. It’s a method of conflict resolution that focuses on repairing harm by strengthening relationships. However, parents and students have urged officials to make changes after reports of some brutal incidents in schools, including a recent video that captured a student beating up a teacher at Discovery High School.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA’s office to commission gun/gang violent crime prosecutor

MONROE, GA – (Dec. 22, 2022) – During the month of December, Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley made the case and solicited the initial funding for a gun/gang violent crime prosecutor. The Alcovy Judicial Circuit covers Newton and Walton County and McGinley asked for $30,000 each from both counties as well as the cities of Covington and Monroe for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Report: school dress codes may make school less safe

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A recently released national report found dress codes may make schools less safe and target certain groups of students. While school districts usually cite safety as their reason behind a code, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said it might have the opposite effect. Their...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIST: Freeze leads to water issues across metro Atlanta, parts of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The weekend’s record-breaking freeze is wreaking havoc on water departments throughout metro Atlanta. Water pressure problems and bursting pipes are just some of the issues officials have been dealing with through the weekend. “All this stuff had water coming out of it, so it’s...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County Water Authority hosting water giveaway today

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will open four bottled water distribution sites starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. One case of water will be provided per car at the following locations:. • Fire station No. 4, 1034 Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. • Fire station No. 6, 10580 Panhandle...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Clayton County to open water distribution sites amid outage | List

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority was hard at work Monday, repairing leaks and distributing water to people dealing with outages. CCWA opened water distribution sites at 5 p.m. on Monday and provided one case of water per vehicle until 8 p.m., the water authority said. Efforts will continue Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the following Clayton County fire stations.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Downtown Decatur courthouse closed until further notice

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Judicial Tower of the DeKalb County Courthouse is closed until further notice due to a “maintenance issue.”. No staff or public person should try to enter the building without the approval of the sheriff’s department. The Clerk of Court, Magistrate Court,...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Bronx woman Tased after holding Rockdale County deputy at knifepoint

CONYERS — A woman who reportedly refused to leave a Conyers man’s home on Christmas Eve held a Rockdale Sheriff’s deputy at knifepoint before being Tased and subdued. Ava Lynne Talley, 33, of Bronx, N.Y., was staying at the Fall River Drive home of a 76-year-old man when she reportedly refused to leave when told to do so.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

AMC Closed, but You Have Some Options. We Explain.

Residents in Atlanta and the metro area are still reeling from Wellstar Health System’s stunning decision to close Atlanta Medical Center. After the hospital closed its doors on Nov. 1, the city and state lost one of its few trauma units, an active labor and delivery unit, emergency services, and even primary care doctors. Nearby hospitals are dealing with the fallout, taking on an influx of new patients. Former patients and staff have told Capital B Atlanta about the personal and professional challenges that the loss of AMC brings.
ATLANTA, GA

