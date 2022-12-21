‘We’re all concerned.’ Candlelight vigil held in Cornelius, NC for missing girl

Read full article on original website
Statesville woman dies in crash on Garden Valley Road
A 26-year-old Statesville woman was found dead inside a vehicle after it ran off the road and became submerged in the South Yadkin River. Sequoia Chamon Cotton was found Saturday, but it is believed the crash occurred on Thursday, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Out of Our Past
Dec. 26, 1997-Jan. 1, 1998. School board meeting. “It was also announced that the Iredell-Statesville School System is the largest system in the state to be fully accredited and that the transportation department has a 100 percent efficiency rating and is considered a role model for other school systems.” (12/26)
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark .
Iredell County new business names: Dec. 11-17
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 11-17. Micro Recording Studios, Michael R. Christy, Mooresville. E.L. Builders & Remodelers, Everett L. Long, Iredell County. Carolina Water Sports & Marine, Dyer Marine LKN, LLC, Mooresville. Muscled Up Construction and Renovations, Joshua...
Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance
The Kannapolis Police Department recently obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun. Water sprinkler ices over portion of Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury. Updated: 13 hours ago. It’s not immediately known when the road will reopen. Busy travel season picks up ahead of the holidays.
Buddy's Seafood is more than just a business. It's a tribute to family
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device that controls many of the electronics in the store. “Alexa, open the market,” he says. The response he gets comes not from those...
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
