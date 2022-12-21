ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Every Kid Deserves To Unwrap A Gift’: Recently Bused Migrants Celebrate Their First Christmas In D.C.

Children walk up to Santa Claus during the Christmas party for migrant families. Arianny Ramirez stares down at a pile of dough resting on a wooden counter. She pushes the strength of her arms into her palms to roll it out thin. Then, she cuts the dough’s edges to make six even rectangles before lining each one with pimento-stuffed olives. Like a Christmas stocking, she fills the would-be-bread loaves with more treats: ham, bacon, raisins, and cream cheese.
Local Uyghur Restaurants Serve As A Form Of Resistance, And Comfort, For Uyghur People Living In D.C. Region

Mirzat Salam, owner of Bostan Uyghur Cuisine in Arlington, never expected to get into the restaurant business. After attending medical school in Urumchi, the capital of China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, he moved to Istanbul in 2014. That’s where his parents and many other Uyghurs — a Turkic, majority-Muslim ethnic group native to Xinjiang — had immigrated to escape repression from the Chinese government.
Overheard In D.C.: Furries?

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
American Latino Museum Quietly Removed Videos Of Casa Ruby Founder From Exhibit

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino quietly removed content featuring embattled Casa Ruby founder Ruby Corado from an exhibit focused on Latino history in the United States. The videos were included in an interactive display featuring Latino trailblazers in ¡Presente!, the inaugural exhibit for the forthcoming museum....
