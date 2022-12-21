Children walk up to Santa Claus during the Christmas party for migrant families. Arianny Ramirez stares down at a pile of dough resting on a wooden counter. She pushes the strength of her arms into her palms to roll it out thin. Then, she cuts the dough’s edges to make six even rectangles before lining each one with pimento-stuffed olives. Like a Christmas stocking, she fills the would-be-bread loaves with more treats: ham, bacon, raisins, and cream cheese.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 DAYS AGO