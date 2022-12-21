ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Leonard Fournette Injury Update: How long has he had a lisfranc injury?

Leonard Fournette was not on the injury report the entire week, yet he went to Twitter to say he has been suffering from an lisfranc injury. Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors talks about the lisfranc injury and why it could cost the Buccaneers some money. NFL Draft Diamonds...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Henry Byrd, OL, Princeton

Honors/Captainship2-time First-Team All-Ivy (2021, 2022) Second Team All-Ivy (2019) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at LT. Good as a run blocker and average as a pass protector with potential to improve under the right coach. As a run blocker, he is good. Can double-team and work toward the 2nd level. Is a good puller who can quickly get out of his stance, shoot through gaps and find color to block. Runs his feet on contact when he is able to latch on, and flashes good power in his hips. I would like to see him fire forward off the snap quicker. In pass protection, he is average; will give up inside leverage and let defenders cross his face. In both phases of the game, has poor hand placement and strike timing. Is still able to neutralize defenders due to his sheer mass, but won’t have that luxury v. NFL competition. Hands are frequently late and around the shoulders instead of quick and inside the breastplate, exposing his chest, getting turned and getting walked back into the pocket. Despite hand placement issues, still has a quick first step, can anchor, and plays with a wide base. Can mirror v. edge speed. Displays good lateral shuffle. Shows good instincts in picking up twists/stunts. Has good effort and finishes blocks. Looks like a strong player when his hands are right.
If A&M Hires a New OC, Who is on the List?

Who should be on the list of contenders if A&M does decide to hire a new offensive coordinator? We made an attempt at a few of the names we might encounter. The list of names for which there appears to be potential mutual interest is all that is based on. This is not in any way based on any kind of inside information.
Josh McDaniels throws his QB Derek Carr under the bus saying we need to throw the ball better

Josh McDaniels should be fired too. I know Nathaniel Hackett was fired this weekend, but let’s face it the Raiders have a stacked team and they are playing horribly right now. Josh McDaniels was paid too much money and now the Raiders are likely stuck with him. The Raiders fans deserve better, and so does Derek Carr. The star quarterback was thrown under the bus by his head coach when asked by media what needs to be better.
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update: Fantasy Doctor’s break down the second concussion to Tua

Dr. Morse discusses Tua’s 2nd concussion of the season and what it means for him and the Dolphins. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Zach Wilson has been benched again! Mike White is named QB1 against the Seahawks

Mike White is back! Which means Zach Wilson has been benched again. It is starting to look like the Jay Glazer report on Zach Wilson will come to fruition faster than expected. The Jets will get Mike White back before the Seahawks game, and according to Jay Glazer this will...

