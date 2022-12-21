Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Crypto Lender Vauld Vetoes Nexo Acquisition Plan
Crypto lender Vauld has reportedly called off an acquisition by rival Nexo. “We were previously exploring a potential acquisition by Nexo as part of the proposed restructuring plan,” Vauld said in a private message on Twitter, published by Coinbase on Monday (Dec. 26). “To provide a very brief summary, our discussions with Nexo have unfortunately not come to fruition.”
For Small Business, Choosing the Best Bank Starts With the Right Banker
For small businesses, it’s sometimes the banker, and not the bank, that makes the difference. That came across clearly in an episode of SMB TV, where PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Ryan Gunderson, president of Minnesota-based Superior Fuel, and Erin Wynn, director of product management at NCR.
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egyptian Open Banking Firm Underlie
Fintech Galaxy has acquired the Egyptian open banking platform Underlie for an undisclosed sum. The Dubai-based financial technology firm announced the acquisition in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 22) stating that “the deal will help to set [its] Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the region, develop and launch new digital solutions and push financial inclusion forward.”
Boston Fed, MIT Study Paints Path Forward for Digital Dollar
A U.S. digital dollar is possible, and researchers have built the framework to prove it. That’s according to a multi-year project from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Digital Currency Initiative at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which has laid fresh groundwork for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
$5T Syndicated Loan Market Readies for Data-Driven Digital Makeover
The syndicated loan market has ballooned the past few decades, but technology has lagged, badly. Syndicated loans represent a $5 trillion corner of finance, and $1.4 trillion of that is traded annually through private instruments widely used for financing in corporate America. The loans themselves can reach into the tens of billions of dollars.
Boost Payment Solutions Names Seth Goodman Chief Revenue Officer
B2B payments firm Boost Payment Solutions has named Seth Goodman chief revenue officer. Goodman joins the firm after most recently serving as chief revenue officer at FinTech partner bank WebBank, Boost Payment Solutions said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release. During his 20 years in B2B sales, strategy and...
Mastercard Settles With FTC Over Sharing Data With Competing Networks
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants Mastercard to share card data with competing payment networks. Under a proposed order announced Friday (Dec. 23), Mastercard will have to share with competing networks the customer account information needed to process debit payments, the FTC said in a press release. “This is a...
MoneyGram Teams With CellPay to Expand Bill Payment Offering
MoneyGram has partnered with CellPay to expand its payment option to over 30,000 billers. “This strategic partnership further accelerates both companies’ growth in a highly competitive bill payment arena,” the companies said in a news release Tuesday (Dec. 27). “MoneyGram is efficiently expanding the number of bill payments it processes through its powerful [application programming interface (API)-driven] infrastructure and best-in-class technology.”
SoftLedger Launches Business Intelligence Dashboard With Real-Time Data
SoftLedger has launched a new business intelligence dashboard that presents real-time data in graphical form. The provider of a real-time cloud accounting software platform said in a Wednesday (Dec. 21) press release that the dashboard will help chief financial officers (CFOs) use timely and accurate financial data to make strategic business decisions.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Are Ideally Poised to Help Distressed Consumers
By all accounts, American consumers are feeling the economic strain. More than half of Americans earning less than $50,000 annually are now living paycheck to paycheck, and even 36% of the highest earners — those making more than $100,000 a year — now fall into the paycheck-to-paycheck category. Given consumers’ plight, one would expect financial institutions (FIs) to be stepping up to help.
Sheltered Harbor Extends Data Security Solution to More Financial Businesses
Sheltered Harbor is reportedly offering data security to more businesses. Previously limited to banks since its founding in 2015, Sheltered Harbor is now offering its solution for cyberattacks to insurance companies, asset managers, payment processors and other financial businesses, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 22). Sheltered Harbor provides participants with a...
Republic First Bancorp Names New CEO and CFO
Republic First Bancorp has appointed a new CEO and chief financial officer (CFO). The holding company for Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release that Thomas X. Geisel has been appointed CEO, president and a member of the board of directors, while Michael W. Harrington has been appointed CFO.
UAE Set to Launch 2 New Digital Payment Solutions
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have recently made announcements concerning new payment solutions. First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the FinTech Magnati and PayRow Net, a PCFC company, announced that they would collaborate on a new digital payment platform in a joint press release on Friday (Dec. 23). The new...
Reestablishing Industry Trust After FTX Crypto Crash No Easy Task
Still wobbling from the FTX crypto crash, 2023’s cryptocurrency outlook is much shakier than 2022’s. This time last year, cryptocurrencies were poised — and priced — to take over the world. As macro headwinds buffet consumers and over-leveraged implosions pockmark the sector landscape, industry observers openly...
Flight canceled? Experts share some advice about what to do
Thousands of travelers have been stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. and Canada.
African Development Bank Partners with Bank One on Trade Finance
The African Development Bank Group is supporting the trade finance efforts of Bank One Limited. The Group will provide a $40 million trade finance package that is meant to help Bank One of Mauritius increase its capacity to provide trade finance to small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), local corporates and other key sectors in Mauritius and across Africa, the African Development Bank said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release.
Crypto Mining Firm BitNile to Debut Marketplace for Goods, Experiences
BitNile, a crypto mining firm, plans to launch an online marketplace. The platform will be dedicated to exclusive goods and experiences that can be purchased with bitcoin. The marketplace is to go live March 1, 2023, and the firm is inviting shareholders and the public to register for it before the launch, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 27) press release.
2022’s Top Retail Technology Trends Tell a Tale of Change
In 2022, trends in retail technology materialized or matured in a year that defied predictions. Confining our scope to just what happened in retail, PYMNTS notes that many, if not most, of these concepts have been ramping up for some time and have applications elsewhere. But there’s no arguing the transformations that took place in a historic year for everything from cryptocurrency to the wider payments landscape.
B2B Businesses Tackle Market Volatility With Multi-Currency Wallets
Foreign exchange (FX) volatility presents challenges for cross-border payments, but digital multi-currency wallets offer a solution. According to Ola Oyetayo, CEO at B2B cross-border FX and payments enabler Verto, several of their customers are concerned about how the “macro” will impact them on a 6-month or 12-month basis, taking into account the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical crisis, COVID-related supply chain constraints and significant political events in the U.K., the firm’s primary market.
Homegrown Furniture Manufacturers Drive Down Shipping Costs for African Shoppers
Africa’s online stores are attracting customers with affordable, made-in-Africa furniture design. For example, Nigerian retailer Taeillo has expanded from a Nigeria-focused business-to-business (B2B) furniture manufacturer to selling thousands of its flat-pack, locally sourced furniture pieces to customers across Africa. Thanks to strong growth in both the B2B and direct-to-consumer...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0